Taking sides, without context, 'breeds irrelevance': Chan Chun Sing on global order and security

In a fragmenting global security and economic order, taking sides blindly can make a country irrelevant, Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing said at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) on Sunday (June 1).

Minister Chan was speaking at the sixth and final plenary of the 22nd SLD on the topic of enhancing security co-operation for a stable Asia-Pacific alongside Papua New Guinea Defence Minister Billy Joseph and Sweden Defence Minister Pål Jonson.

"For Singapore, we believe that taking sides, regardless of issues and context, breeds irrelevance," Chan stated, adding that if we must choose sides, he hopes that it will be the side of principles.

These principles are ones that "uphold a global order, where we do not descend into the law of the jungle, where the mighty do what they wish and the weak suffer what they must", he explained.

"Singapore will choose the side of principles that promote a more integrated global economic and security order underpinned by international law and sovereign equality."

'For the common good'

In this global order, states, regardless of size, will have a fair chance to compete and improve the lives of people through trade, he also explained.

Chan further emphasised Singapore's stance that all states have agency and responsibilities to uphold the global order.

This, he explained, is why Singapore works with "like-minded partners", making connections "for the common good".

"Any functioning global rules-based economic and security order must be able to address the emerging challenges of the day and the challenges of tomorrow," he stressed.

"Openness and inclusivity are important, because all stakeholders must feel that they have a voice in shaping the rules."

He also pledged that Singapore would work alongside Asean to raise awareness and develop principles to "facilitate defence co-operation on critical underwater infrastructure security in our region".

Addressing those present, Chan stated: "To all the powers of the world: the greater one's power, the greater is one's responsibility.

"All great powers can choose to demonstrate the power of its example, or you can choose to demonstrate the example of its power. We all have a choice to make."

Prisoners' Dilemma

In his speech, Chan also highlighted the need to co-operate with others instead of "going alone".

He explained that prioritising individual security isn't wrong, but must be done alongside a commitment to international laws and norms.

If there is no trust between countries to act in accordance with these laws and norms, individual security could come at the expense of the insecurity of others, Chan said.

"'My security first should not become 'my security only'," he warned. "Otherwise, we all fall victim to the Prisoners' Dilemma, where the pursuit of self-interest leads to less ideal outcomes, both individually and collectively."

A Prisoners' Dilemma refers to a logical paradox where individuals pursue their own self-interests, inadvertently causing a less optimal outcome for everyone across the board.

Chan then shared the importance of domestic confidence, citing US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who had said that credible deterrence starts at home.

"International co-operation and effective diplomacy must also start with domestic confidence," he said. "Externalising one's domestic issues cannot be the solution to one's domestic challenges."

Conversely, it is domestic cohesion, policy coherence and leadership continuity that builds credibility, Chan stated.

"Domestic security and external security must be mutually reinforcing… Political and military leaders must arrest the instinct or temptation to go at it alone when they feel insecure. Only then can we avoid conflict and keep the peace," added Chan.

