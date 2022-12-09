Wonder Woman 3 killed under new DC Studios leadership

Third time may not be the charm, after all. A day after Gal Gadot gave a hopeful update on Wonder Woman 3, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the movie is no longer moving forward at DC Studios under newly-appointed heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

According to the outlet, insiders say that Wonder Woman 3 is “considered dead in its current incarnation”, with sources highlighting that the project doesn’t fit with the new 10-year plan that the pair is currently working on.

It’s speculated that the news of the cancellation was made known to director Patty Jenkins when she recently turned in a draft, co-written by Geoff Johns.

The sequel would have reunited Gadot with Jenkins, and it’s unclear if Gadot was aware of its fate at the time of her post. “On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she wrote.

“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

The whip-wielding superhero isn’t the only one affected by the shift in strategy. The report also states that the Synderverse and Henry Cavill-fronted Man of Steel 2 could both be shut down along with the Aquaman movies starring Jason Momoa.

From the look of things, it sounds as though Gunn and Safran are ready to start with a clean slate for DC, which would make The Flash, with its adaptation of the Flashpoint comic storyline, the ideal starting ground. For now though, the news marks yet another roadblock for Jenkins, who recently had her Star Wars project, Rogue Squadron, shelved at Lucasfilm.

The first Wonder Woman was released in 2017 to massive critical acclaim, and established itself as one of DC’s more successful comic-book-to-big-screen adaptations. The sequel Wonder Woman 1984, however, saw mixed commercial response, and fell short of the expectations set by its predecessor.

