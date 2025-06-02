'We didn't think twice': SBS Transit staff return bag containing $10k to passenger within an hour

After receiving a call from a distressed passenger while on duty at Tampines Interchange, SBS Transit assistant interchange supervisor Choong Seong Kuong immediately alerted the operations control centre of a passenger's loss of $10,000 on board a bus.

An SBS Transit team then tracked down Bus Service 39 and got in touch with the driver, bus captain Dong Depeng, the transport company said in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 1).

Dong later found the bag safe and untouched, according to the Facebook post.

Once Dong reached the interchange, he passed the cash-filled bag to Choong before it was returned to the passenger.

The man not only got his belongings back within an hour, but also received peace of mind that his valuables were back in his hands, the post added.

The passenger said: "The staff fulfilled their duties with great responsibility and I'm extremely grateful."

Both Choong and Dong were commended by SBS Transit for their "quick thinking, professionalism, and integrity".

"We didn't think twice — it's our duty to look out for our passengers. We're just doing what's right," Choong said.

Many netizens praised the SBS Transit staff for their honesty.

One comment said: "The bus captain's honesty deserve the highest respect."

Another added: "Well done Choong and Dong. Both of you have made SBS Transit proud."

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

A similar incident was shared by SBS Transit in February, where $14,000 was returned to a passenger who had left their backpack containing cash in SBS bus service 58.

Like Choong, this bus captain also immediately contacted the operations control centre. The passenger added she intended to open a bank account with the cash.

"It's about doing the right thing," the captain had said.

[[nid:716486]]

liv.roberts@asiaone.com