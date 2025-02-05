This made my day: Bus captain and passenger return backpack containing over $14,000 in cash

A backpack containing over $14,000 in cash was returned to its rightful owner, thanks to an honest passenger and bus captain.

The incident was shared on the SBS Transit Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 4).

Bus captain Chen Long was driving bus service 58 when a passenger handed over a backpack that had been left behind.

The 42-year-old bus captain immediately contacted the operations control centre, and learnt that a passenger had reported the missing backpack 25 minutes prior.

He brought the misplaced backpack to Bishan Interchange after his shift and handed it over to the staff, who discovered that it contained more than $14,000 in cash.

"I was overjoyed to see everything intact! Deeply grateful to the staff who helped recover my belongings, and I wish the bus captain all the best in his work," said the owner, who was relieved after picking up her backpack.

The money was intended to open a bank account, she added.

"It's about doing the right thing," said Chen, sympathetic to the owner's anxiety.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Grace Wu, spokesperson for SBS Transit said: "Chen Long’s dedication to doing what's right truly embodies our CARES (Caring, Adaptable, Reliable, Earth-friendly, Safe and secure) culture in action, showcasing integrity, accountability, and outstanding service."

