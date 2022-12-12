Gal Gadot's future as Wonder Woman uncertain after movie cancelled and Patty Jenkins walked away

Wonder Woman 3 is dead. Director Patty Jenkins walked away from it, and actress Gal Gadot’s future is still a big question mark.

The DC Universe (DCU) is going through a major overhaul now that James Gunn is holding the fort as its new co-CEO with Peter Safran, but what that means is that fans can potentially see some previously debuted characters phase out. One of which being Wonder Woman.

The lasso of truth is that Jenkins recently submitted her treatment but was told by Gunn and Safran, as well as Warner Bros Pictures higher-ups that her project did not fit in with their plans and direction for DC.

Though, it’s worth noting that said plans and direction are still new and unfolding. After fighting back, Jenkins decided to leave entirely, even after being presented the opportunity for another pass.

Jenkins wrote and directed the first two Wonder Woman movies. The first movie was a success, hitting a 93 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score whilst the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 scored lower at a disappointing 58 per cent score.

Now that Jenkins is out, will there still be another Wonder Woman movie? It is hard to tell. Both Wonder Woman movies grossed US$992.54 million (S$1.35 billion) and was responsible in the increased interest from female moviegoers.

With Batgirl also cancelled due to the shifts, the optics aren’t that great for the company if they have zero female superheroes in their lineup. Problematic starts like Ezra Miller aren’t making things easier too.

It is also unclear if Gadot’s portrayal of the hero would fit into DC’s new plan, or if she would remain in the role now that her collaborator Jenkins is no longer on the project.

Much of DC’s future remains in flux and all eyes are on Gunn and Safran now. Until the new co-CEOs come forward with a plan for the beloved Princess Diana of Themyscira (and quite frankly, for the rest of the DC heroes), fans can rest easy knowing that the Aquaman and Shazam sequels are still making their way to the screens in 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will strike cinemas on March 16, 2023 whereas Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will swim to theatres on Dec 21, 2023.

