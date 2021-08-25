Black Canary movie soars at HBO Max with Lovecraft Country creator

Get ready to hear Dinah Lance sing once again. After a soaring debut in Birds of Prey, Black Canary is finally getting a solo movie.

Helming the project is Lovecraft Country writer and showrunner Misha Green. Jurnee Smollett is confirmed to reprise her role as the heroine.

Green and Smollett teased the idea of a solo Black Canary movie during press tours for Lovecraft Country and it looks like the movie might come to reality now that it is in development at HBO Max.

Guess the Canary is out of the cage! 🤪 So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen. 🖤💛 #blackcanary #dinahlance #lettttssssssgoooooo ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! https://t.co/GocuNdEn6E — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 20, 2021

In Birds of Prey, Black Canary played a rather significant role as Cassandra Cain’s protector and used her position as a singer at Black Mask’s nightclub to form the girl-gang and put a stop to him. The most impactful scene of hers was when she used her famous canary cry power to fight off the bad guys.

Currently, there are plenty of DCU movies in the pipeline at HBO Max aside from Black Canary. A Blue Beetle movie starring Cobra Kai lead Xolo Maridueña and Batgirl starring Leslie Grace is also in the works. Whilst not a movie, a Peacemaker and Green Lantern series are also underway.

