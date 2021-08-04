Cobra Kai lead Xolo Maridueña tapped for DC Comics’ Blue Beetle movie

There has been no shortage of upcoming DC projects in the pipeline. From the latest Batgirl movie to the Peacemaker series, a new movie is making its way to the HBO Max – Blue Beetle.

Taking on the titular role as Blue Beetle is Xolo Maridueña. Maridueña is best known for his leading role as Miguel Diaz on Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes. However, the new film will focus on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle.

PHOTO: DC Comics

Jaime Reyes was created in 2006 and was an ordinary teenager living in El Paso, Texas before encountering with an alien scarab that later transforms him into an armoured hero.

The scarab has self-awareness and communicates with Jaime’s mind after attaching itself to his body.

The hero’s ability includes enhanced speed and strength, as well as flight and the ability to create weapons, wings and shields.

In the past, Mariueña has expressed his interest to play the character in the DCEU. With his wish granted, fans can look forward to what the talented Mexican-Cuban-Ecuadorian actor can bring to the movie.

Blue Beetle will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto, and cameras are expected to roll in 2022. Meanwhile, season four of Cobra Kai starring Mariueña is expected to hit the screens in the later part of 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.