Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor responds to Namor leaks

With San Diego Comic-Con around the corner, fans can expect more information and leaks, especially from the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

Earlier this month, promo art for the Black Panther sequel featuring the villain Attuma and Namor was leaked, giving fans first looks at the Marvel characters. Following up on that rumour is that actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia will play Namor.

Namor is one of Marvel’s infamous anti-heroes and is a big role for the Mexcian actor who has starred in many films and TV series in Latin America and Spain. Whilst Marvel actors are notoriously known for staying quiet amongst leaks, this actor has taken to Twitter to respond and poke fun at his character.

In the tweet, the 41-year-old actor posted a photo of Mermaid Man from Spongebob Squarepants and captioned it, “Images of Tenoch are leaked.”

"Se filtran imágenes de Tenoch... " pic.twitter.com/pBeflmuGkg — Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) July 4, 2022

Huerta is clearly having fun with the Black Panther leaks and even though there are fans who feel like his character’s outfit looks strange, we have yet to see him in action.

In the leak, Attuma is shown similarly to the Atlanteans of Marvel Comics, following the art style of their blue skin. The leaked image shows Attuma sporting an array of naval-based armour and weaponry, from what is seemingly a hammer-head shark skull as a helmet to a fin-shaped spearhead. His outfit contains intricate embroidery and a neckpiece.

Attuma looks DOPE! pic.twitter.com/OCb8kn8aBc — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) July 2, 2022

As for Namor, the anti-hero was seen in a pair of swimming trunks with plenty of adornments on his chest and arms. The greaves, armbands and chest piece are similar to Attuma’s. The second leaked art sees Namor with wings on his heels.

Aside from more information and confirmations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans can also look forward to Marvel Studios’ plans for Phase 5.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for Nov 11, 2022. It is directed by Ryan Coogler and will see the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Dominique Thorne joins the cast as Riri Ironheart Williams.

ALSO READ: Marvel Superheroes To Join Ultraman Universe In First-Ever Comic Book Crossover Miniseries

This article was first published in Geek Culture.