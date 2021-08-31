Blackpink Jisoo's caramel brown locks is the shade of the season - here's why it's trending among Korean celebs

Caramel-brown is the go-to hair colour for Korean It-girls because this trendy shade is universally flattering and oh-so-versatile.

It is also a great transition colour that can easily take you from summer to fall.

Here are seven Korean celebs that decided to sport caramel brown hair in varying intensities.

Blackpink's Jisoo

Blackpink's Jisoo rocks a muted version of the caramel shade coupled with honey blonde highlights.

The idea here is to give it a lived-in look with added body without trying too hard.

Pro tip: Jisoo's middle-parted straight hair is a chic yet low-maintenance hairstyle.

Han So-hee

Korean actress Han So Hee who got her big break with her role in The World of the Married is equally known for her silky caramel brown curls.

Her brown locks impart a youthful glow to her enviable complexion.

Suzy Bae

For summer, the versatile caramel brown hair colour can be worn with layered hair or paired with voluminous curls.

Bae Suzy's roots have definitely been given the va-va-voom treatment.

To cop her look, tease the hair at the crown for added volume and texture.

Sunmi

Sunmi has chosen a lighter toffee brown shade.

Wearing it up in a high ponytail, her curls are loose and give a slight preppy vibe to her outfit.

Her curtain bangs frame her face and give off an effortless vibe.

It's no wonder this shade is a go-to hair colour that works for all seasons.

Jessi

Korean-American rapper Jessi never fails to turn up the heat.

She makes a statement with her show-stopping waist-length caramel brown locks.

Extra-long hair is not easy to pull off as it could easily look dull and drab but the warm hue c-curls frame the singer's face and brighten her complexion.

Jessica Jung

Jessica's signature brown locks complement her doll-like disposition and she mostly has it down with lots of volume.

The singer and entrepreneur is well known for her porcelain complexion and the reddish tones in her hair energises her mien.

Lee Yeon-hee

South Korean actress Lee Yeon-Hee who recently got hitched in 2020 leaves her shoulder-length caramel locks largely unattended on her off-days.

Tiffany Young

Tiffany's flirty deep, caramel brown layered curls reflect the singer's bubbly disposition.

A darker brown goes well with chest-length hair that is slightly curly as the shade plays well with shadows that frame the jaw line.

This article was first published in Her World Online.