Best artisanal chocolate in Singapore for your chocolate fix: Where to get truffles, bon bons, chocolate bars and more

For all the chocolate fiends out there, Singapore offers a bevvy of world-class, artisanal chocolates.

From rich chocolate cakes to silky bonbons to premium single-origin chocolate bars, the confections featured in this article are certainly not your run-of-the-mill treats.

Here are some of the best artisanal chocolates money can buy:

Marou Chocolate

For a truly sustainable and transparent bean-to-bar experience, it has to be Marou Chocolate.

Using 100 per cent Vietnamese ingredients and wholly made in the land of the blue dragon, Marou actually publishes a cacao accountability report so consumers can find out how much their cacao farmers are paid.

PHOTO: Marou Chocolates

Free of soy, gluten, nut, and dairy, flavoured bars include kumquat, coconut, and ginger & lime.

Dark chocolate lovers, however, will love their single origin series, such as the 70 per cent Tien Giang with notes of cinnamon and honey, and the 74 per cent Lam Dong bearing hints of raisins and coffee.

Shop Marou Chocolate at Little Farms, which also retails a great selection of high quality chocolates online and across their four outlets islandwide.

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

An internationally renowned Swiss chocolatier famous for its slabs of FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), Läderach Chocolatier Suisse's products are handcrafted without additives or preservatives by artisans in Switzerland.

PHOTO: Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Order a bevvy of flavours from the Cornflake Milk to classics like Hazelnut Milk by weight.

They even come in a classy woodbox - FrischSchoggi Woodbox ($154.30, 700g) that make perfect gifts.

They also offer Single Origin Grand Cru Tablets ($12) and luxurious truffles and pralines.

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is located at Jewel Changi Airport and Ngee Ann City.

See here for full location details.

Mr Bucket Chocolaterie

Inspired by everyday conversations and the community of Singapore, Mr Bucket makes their signature chocolate bon bons with ethically sourced cocoa in Asia.

PHOTO: Mr Bucket

Incredible to look at and luscious in taste, expect quirky flavours like Double Soy Caramel and Mala Mild Spicy, alongside convention favourites Cookies & Cream and Rum & Raisin.

Priced from $20, you can build your own box of Bonbons with any of their 15 flavours.

Mr Bucket is located at 23 Sin Ming Rd, #01-15, Singapore 570023.

Open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm–7pm, Saturday-Sunday, 10am–7pm. Closed Monday.

Free delivery for online orders above $50.

Laurent Bernard Chocolatier

The French take their chocolate very seriously and Laurent Bernard Chocolatier meets these lofty expectations with their excellently crafted premium chocolates.

Made with ingredients ethically sourced from Trinidad, Bali, Madagascar, Venezuela and Peru, this chocolate boutique boasts some of Singapore's finest chocolate desserts.

PHOTO: Laurent Bernard Chocolatier

Check out their indulgent Chocolate Boxes (from $72) and their Single-Origin Chocolate Bars ($19).

Laurent Bernard Chocolatier is located at The Pier at Robertson Quay Mohammad Sultan Road #01-11 Singapore 239013, p. +6597250579.

Open Monday, 6pm–10pm, Tuesday-Saturday, 1pm–10.30pm, Sunday 1pm–10pm.

Böhnchen & Co.

Bangkok-based craft chocolate maker Böhnchen & Co. makes good on the term "guilt-free treats" when you feel like you've had one square when you've really eaten half the bar (yep, speaking from personal experience here).

PHOTO: Böhnchen & Co.

Crafted from organic cacao and grass fed milk, Bohnchen's scrumptious bars are keto-friendly and sugar-free.

There are even vegan alternatives that use coconut milk, like the Chiang Mai 60 per cent ($12).

Sink your teeth into other tasty varieties including the Pink Raspberry Chocolate ($12) with crunchy organic raspberries.

Shop Böhnchen & Co.'s products online at Seriously Keto.

Anjalichocolat

Designed and handcrafted in their workshop in Dempsey, the decadent morsels at Anjalichocolat are made fresh every day, using world-class ingredients such as Belgian couverture, fresh cream, butter, whole spices and fruit puree.

PHOTO: Anjalichocolat

The Luxury Gift Box ($56) showcases 16 of their best bon bons and truffles while their selection of chocolate bars, like Dark Chocolate Bar with Pistachios, Almonds, Raisins and Cranberries ($12), are perfect for snacking at home.

Anjalichocolat is located at 163 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247933, p. +6565096800.

Open daily 10am–6pm. Free delivery for online orders above $99.

The Dark Gallery

The first dark chocolate centric cafe and boutique concept in Singapore, The Dark Gallery offers handcrafted, single-origin chocolates produced on site in their Halal kitchen.

PHOTO: The Dark Gallery

The new Ice Cream Brownie Family Pack ($51) features some of their best confections, including ice cream, rich brownies, chocolate soil and chocolate sauce that will delight the fam bam.

Their Artisanal Bonbons (from $21) are breathtaking with their geometrical shapes, unique patterns and colours.

The Dark Gallery is located at Funan Mall, Millenia Walk, and Great World City.

See here for full location details.

Leela's Fine Chocolates

Founded by a former lawyer Leela Titus, the cacao confections from Leela's Fine Chocolate are recreations of her favourite childhood sweets from Ireland.

PHOTO: Leela’s Fine Chocolates

Handmade in Singapore from the finest European couverture chocolate and natural ingredients that are sourced locally wherever possible, Leela's Fine Chocolate offers unique flavours at $3.25 – $3.50 per piece.

From Guinness to Frangelico, their alcohol collection is boozy and addictive. Other flavours to look out for include Chili, Chai and Tea and Biscuits.

Leela's Fine Chocolates products are available for ordering here.

Check out their flavours and prices here.

Lemuel Chocolate

Founded by chocolate aficionado Ronald Ng, Lemuel Chocolate started as a small chocolate workshop that produced small batches of quality goodness.

On top of their Single Origin Bars (from $13) and 20 flavours of Assorted Bonbons (from $13 per box) – think PB&J and Kaya Toast – customers can expect an array of sweet treats like Blackout Brownies ($30 for six) and Single-Origin Basque Cheesecakes ($28).

PHOTO: Lemuel Chocolate ​​​​

Lemuel Chocolate is located at 1 Vista Exchange Green, #B1-31 THE STAR VISTA, Singapore 138617, p. +6569747996. Open daily 10am–8pm.

Free delivery for online orders above $50.

Chocolate Origin

Found in eight locations throughout Singapore, Chocolate Origin is one of the most accessible sources of quality chocolate in our city state.

PHOTO: Chocolate Origins

Handmade with some of the finest ingredients, Chocolate Origin features a mouth-watery array of rich Chocolate Cakes (from $39.80), creamy Chocolate Truffles ($16.80), and six different flavours of Chocolate Bars ($12.80) including Black Tea and Galangal.

Their chocolate drinks and gelato are immensely popular too.

Chocolate Origin has eight outlets in Singapore.

See here for full location details.

FOSSA Chocolate

As Singapore's first award-winning artisanal bean-to-bar craft chocolate maker, FOSSA Chocolate prides itself on its top-notch quality and impeccable techniques.

PHOTO: FOSSA Chocolate

Apart from unconventional flavours like Duck Shit Dancong Tea Chocolate ($12) and Salted Egg Cereal Blond Chocolate ($12), first-timers can also look to the likes of Blueberry Lavender & Oats ($12) and Honey Orchid Dancong Oolong Tea ($12) for a sampling of their best.

Shop FOSSA Chocolate online, free delivery for orders above $50 except Sentosa, Tuas, and Changi Airport.

Chocolate Anatomy

Kickstarted from the unexpected success of a simple tailored recipe for chocolate truffles, Chocolate Anatomy has evolved to offering a multitude of chocolate treats.

PHOTO: Chocolate Anatomy

Besides their signature Truffles (from $7), they also produce Cookies (from $1.80) – think Chocolate Chunk and Midnight Mint – Loaf Cakes ($11), and a whole lot more.

For a holistic experience, order their Omakase Style Box that features a seasonal menu that rotates monthly.

Shop Chocolate Anatomy online and order via WhatsApp at +65 9372 4887.

Delivery fees start from $10, depending on location.

This article was first published in City Nomads.