Singaporeans' favourite supper food is….wanton noodles and mala?

Dining-in might have suffered several disruptions amidst Covid-19, but that did not stop Singaporeans from partaking in one of our favourite late-night activities: supper.

Deliveroo combed through its record of orders to unveil what Singaporeans would order between 12.30am and 2am since the start of the Circuit Breaker in April 2020.

Here are some fun things we found out about our supper choices:

The most popular times to order are…

Mondays and weekends, with the biggest late-night order being from an alcohol merchant, amounting to $724 worth of liquor.

Sounds about right for a Monday!

Comfort food all the way

The most popular late-night cuisines were desserts, Western, Indian, Italian and Malay, but by and large, Singaporeans stuck to hearty comfort dishes - mostly noodles, which are easy to slurp while binge-watching dramas.

Some of the most popular dishes include Dry Mala from Labula Mala Hotpot Chinese Cuisine, Signature Bak Chor Mee Pok from Huang Da Fu, Signature Wanton Fu Noodles from Wanton Fu, Wanton Noodles from Fei Fei Wanton Mee (Joo Chiat) and Pepperoni pizza from Pizza Hut.

As far as desserts go, Singaporeans opted for pancakes from The Coffee Bean Group.

You are where you eat

We might be a nation united by a love for food, but each region of the island has its own preferences when it comes to late-night supper choices.

Those living near Bukit Timah and Queenstown craved Italian cuisine.

North-Eastern and Easties gravitate toward Western food, while those living in Central (specifically, Novena and Toa Payoh neighbourhoods) had a hankering for desserts.

Meanwhile, people living up North - especially in Sengkang and Punggol - would order dim sum.

No McDonald's?

We were as surprised as you were, until we remembered that Macs isn't available on Deliveroo.

Because if there's one supper item that could top the list islandwide, it's an upsized McNugget Meal with fries.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.