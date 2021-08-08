Where to eat & drink: Swee Choon At Tampines, 2am:dessertbar's plant-based bake boxes & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

This week, savour these treats in the comfort of your home: The Butcher’s Wife’s new all-day dining menu, Java+ restaurant’s luxurious DIY bento, or get your hands on Janice Wong’s new plant-based bake boxes available at 2am:dessertbar.

A new all-day menu at The Butcher's Wife

Natural wine bar and restaurant The Butcher’s Wife has introduced a revamped all-day menu that focuses on gluten-free cooking and Brazilian flavours with an Asian slant.

Start your meal with the Pão de Queijo ($12), an update of the Brazilian cheese bread snack that’s made with fermented tapioca pulp, and served with a tomato and chilli sambal. Don’t miss the Bacalhau Mantecato ($16) with flavourful cod atop an airy and crisp fermented chickpea toast. There’s also the Sago and Prawns ($25) – we found the crunchy deep-fried sago coating a tad tough but it’s brightened with an acai mayo.

The Moqueca ($37) is a belly-warming and hearty stew of seafood served with toasted banana oats farofa. And for lovers of raw fish bowls, go for the Land Tuna ($23), a refreshing poke-inspired vegan bowl that uses watermelon seasoned with a sweet-savoury Japanese marinade in place of tuna. Served atop brown rice and drizzled with a subtle wasabi sauce, you might hardly miss your regular poke bowl.

Don’t miss out on the natural wines from sister brand The Drunken Farmer, or sip on its inventive Asian-inspired ‘Kampung Cocktails’ like Spiced Pineapple Calamani ($20) and Pandan Coconut Milk Punch ($20).

The Butcher’s Wife is at 19 Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168650. Visit its website for delivery or takeaway.

Create your own bento with Marriott Tang Plaza's Java+ restaurant

If you’re dithering over what to order for lunch, consider the Create Your Bentos set ($20 nett) from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Java+ restaurant — you’ll get to personalise your lunch box with two choices of delectable entrees, one hearty main, and a complimentary soup of the day.

For sides, you’ll get roasted root veggies, herbed potatoes, mushroom risotto, black truffle and garlic mashed potato, and more.

And for mains, we recommend the Sautéed Crayfish with Chorizo Sausages, Vine Tomatoes & Basil, which serves up succulent chunks of the crustacean alongside juicy sausages. You’ll also want to go for the Pan-Seared Salmon with Lemon Butter Sauce that’s cooked just right, and the fork-tender Braised Beef Cheeks.

Risotto might not make the best delivery option, but we’re glad it was served warm and oozy. But don’t wait too long to dig in or you’ll be left with a dry and cold dish. We also thought the Thai Style Tom Yum Pasta entree could do with just a bit more tom yum flavour.

Visit its website, call 6831 4605 or email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com to order.

Swee Choon opens at Tampines

Fans of Swee Choon no longer need to traipse to its original Jalan Besar location to get your fix of its delicious dim sum, because the brand has unveiled an outlet in Tampines.

Located in Century Square Mall, the new 40-seater dine-in restaurant will be opened from 9am to 12am daily, and you can look forward to scarfing down signatures like Mee Suah Kueh, Sichuan Chilli Oil Wanton, Siew Mai, Har Kow, Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun, Carrot Cake and Beancurd Prawn Roll. There’ll also be new plates on the menu, like Black Pepper Char Siew Bao ($3.20 for two) and Baked BBQ Char Siew Bao ($4 for two).

And to celebrate the occasion, the restaurant will be offering a promotion for 10 of its best-sellers from July 30 to Aug 1, 2021, with best-selling dishes priced at just $2. These include Char Siew Bao, Mee Suah Kueh, Si Chuan Chilli Oil Wanton, Tofu Bomb and more. For walk-in takeaway orders only, and while stocks last.

You can also enjoy 20 per cent off storewide via Foodpanda for the month of August. The Century Square outlet is on Oddle and GrabFood and will be available on Deliveroo soon.

Swee Choon is at 2 Tampines Central 5, Century Square, #01-01, Singapore 529509.

2am:dessertbar's newest plant-based bake boxes

Whether as a WFH treat or to gift a loved one, you’ll want to check out 2am:dessertbar’s new menu of 12 delectable plant-based desserts – and 10 of them are ideal for those on a keto diet, too.

You’ll find crowd favourites like the Matcha Basque Cheesecake ($9 per slice/$60 for the whole cake), and Lemon Pound Loaf with Cream Cheese Frosting ($6/$35,) as well as newcomers like a luscious Avocado Pistachio Ice Cream ($5) and a vegan ChocolatePecan cake ($9).

The popular bake boxes are back too, including the Mixed Box Keto and Plant-Based Desserts ($55) that comprises six treats — Coconut Cake, Berries Mascarpone, Chocolate Pecan, Matcha Basque Cheesecake, Banana Chocolate Cake and Coconut Crunch. Fastest fingers first — just 30 sets will be sold each day.

The latest Keto & plant-based menu is now available on both 2am: dessertbar and Janice Wong Singapore’s website for take-out and islandwide delivery on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as on third-party delivery platforms such as GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.