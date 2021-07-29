Swee ah! Swee Choon's new outlet in Century Square opens on July 30 with $2 opening deals

Singapore's favourite dim sum joint Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant will finally be opening its new Century Square outlet on July 30, it announced in an Instagram post today (July 29).

Besides its cloud kitchen at Tampines Food Co., this is the first time the restaurant is venturing outside Jalan Besar.

Journeying to the East, Swee Choon will be offering a $2 dim sum promotion from July 30 to Aug 1 to celebrate its opening.

The promotion, only available via walk-in takeaway, will cover their top 10 best-selling dim sum dishes which include Char Siew Bao, Siew Mai, Glutinous Rice with Chicken, Minced Pork and Century Egg Porridge, Rice Roll with Char Siew, Carrot Cake, Mee Suah Kueh, Tofu Bomb, Si Chuan Oil Wanton and Mango Pomelo Sago.

Officially their second outlet, the new eatery seats 40 pax and features a vibrant colour scheme.

Additionally. the 59-year-old restaurant will be launching a few new treats such as a Black Pepper Char Siew Bao and Baked BBQ Char Siew Bao.

For those who want to stay home, there will also be a 20 per cent storewide discount via Foodpanda for the entire month of August!

You can also find Swee Choon's Century Square outlet on OddleEats and GrabFood and it will be available on Deliveroo soon, the restaurant said.

Address: 2 Tampines Central 4, Century Square, #01-01, Singapore 529509

Opening hours: 9am to 12am daily