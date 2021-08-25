10 new cafes, bakeries and takeaway joints in Singapore for breakfast

Whether you like to dig into a traditional spread of eggs, kaya toast and kopi; prefer to scarf down a buttery croissant on the walk to the office; or want to indulge in a sit-down affair complete with a full breakfast plate, it’s important to fuel up well for the day ahead.

The past few months have seen a myriad of new openings that are sure to be popular with the breakfast crowd: including cult-favourite home bakeries that have opened brick-and-mortar stores, plus new branches of long-time café favourites. Here are a few to help you start your morning on the right note.

Pickle Bakery

Part of the team behind this new Everton Park take-out bakery used to head up Micro Bakery & Kitchen. So it’s no surprise that the bakes here are just as good – if not, even better.

They bake in limited quantities and things sell out at lightning-quick speed, so we suggest getting here right when it opens if you want access to the full spread. Standouts include the Chocraunt, their version of a chocolate croissant; Cranberry Macadamia Cream Cheese sourdough bun; and Portobello Potato Tartine if you feel like something savoury.

Pickle Bakery, 2 Everton Park, #01-61, Singapore 081002, +65 8322 9500

Coexist Coffee Co.

Westies, rejoice. This spacious spot – located at within an industrial estate – is the new place in the neighbourhood to sip on top-notch coffee and tuck into delicious breakfast plates.

The café boasts some interesting décor: one side of it is done up in a brick-red hue, while the other follows an all-white colour scheme. A must-try is the Chili Crab Shakshuka. This local spin on the Middle Eastern dish features chunks of crab meat, a poached egg and fried mantou atop a rich tomato sauce. There’s also the lovely burrata with balsamic tomatoes, toast and honey.

Coexist Coffee Co, 48 Hillview Terrace, #08-00, Singapore 669269

Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant Century Square

Sometimes, you just want to tuck into a hearty dim sum spread to start your day. Popular late-night supper spot Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant has debuted a new outlet at Century Square, which is perfect for early risers who want to scarf down favourites such as siew mai, har kow, century egg porridge and salted egg yolk custard buns.

Don’t forget to order the signature mee suah kueh: a mash-up of vermicelli noodles, shrimp and Chinese sausage that’s deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.

Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5, #01-01, Singapore 529509, +65 8952 5848

Le Matin Patisserie

With credits including Restaurant André and Copenhagen’s Noma, you can expect Mohamed Al-Matin’s baked goods to be nothing short of perfection. After launching a series of pastry boxes throughout last year’s circuit breaker period – which sold out within minutes – they’ve found a permanent home at Raeburn Park.

We recommend sampling the signature Kombu Tart, an umami-rich pastry that’s sure to tantalise your taste buds, as well as the traditional kouign amann and unique smoked cruffin.

Le Matin Patisserie, 10 Raeburn Park, Block B, #01-25, Singapore 088702, +65 8030 7303

Dearborn

Nothing says breakfast quite like a bowl of yogurt topped with granola and fresh fruit. You can pick up your granola supply from Dearborn at Everton Park, which is scheduled for an imminent opening.

Owner Christopher Kong – who also happens to be a globally trained chef – makes his scrumptious granola with organic rolled oats and organic maple syrup. It’s also free from artificial flavourings, and comes in delicious rotating flavours including Strawberry & Macadamia, Double Chocolate Orange and Triple Nut & Dark Chocolate.

Dearborn, 2 Everton Park, #01-29, Singapore 081001

Champion Bolo Bun

You may not be able to travel to Hong Kong at the moment, but you can sample one of their bakery classics at Champion Bolo Bun in Tanjong Pagar, which opened just a few months ago.

The menu features three items: a classic, fluffy bolo bun; the latter with a thick slab of butter; and a curry potato bun that comes stuffed with plenty of filling and strikes a great salty-sweet-spicy balance. The small shophouse space features a minimalist aesthetic and a few tables in case you want to enjoy your treat indoors.

Champion Bolo Bun, 92 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088513, +65 8923 5786

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

The famous San Francisco bakery – which is known for its cruffins – has launched its first Singapore outlet at Pacific Plaza. And with the recent closure of its other global branches, this is now the only remaining Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in the world.

Stop by the pastel-hued space to grab some of their signature pastries. Options include a Mint Chocolate Chip cruffin; Plum Yuzu Jam and Strawberries & Cream doughnuts; and a Ham & Cheese Croissant that makes for an ideal breakfast on-the-go.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, 9 Scotts Road, #01-01/02/03, Singapore 228210, +65 6334 0308

Common Man Coffee Roasters Joo Chiat

Brunch darling Common Man Coffee Roasters has made its way to Katong. It’s a bright and breezy space, complete with eclectic furnishings and plenty of warm wood accents. You’ll find much of the same café fare as their Robertson Quay flagship, along with some outlet exclusives.

We suggest trying the Savoury Sourdough Pancakes: a short stack of fluffy pancakes topped with a fried egg, crispy slab of bacon, creamy butter and organic maple syrup. Wash it down with the requisite cup – or cups – of coffee.

Common Man Coffee Roasters Joo Chiat, 185 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427456, +65 6877 4863

Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery

Helmed by MasterChef Singapore runner-up Genevieve Lee, this former home bakery was a huge crowd favourite during the circuit breaker. They’ve since opened a swanky new brick-and-mortar store at the old Park Mall along Penang Road.

The to-die-for sourdough bombolonis are made with naturally leavened dough that’s been fermented for up to 24 hours. Gourmet flavours include Basque Burnt Cheesecake, Blueberry & Lemon Thyme and Black Sesame Peanut. Bakes are currently only available for takeaway.

Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery, 9 Penang Road, #02-03, Singapore 238459, +65 9847 0203

Slow Bakes

Travel all the way to Yishun for a spot of breakfast? When the views are as good as the ones you’ll find here, why not. Slow Bakes is a spacious bakery with high ceilings, glass windows and amazing views of the waterfront and surrounding greenery.

They offer a range of simple dishes, including a breakfast set of avocado toast served with soft-boiled eggs and your choice of drink. Don’t forget to pick up some cinnamon rolls and assorted buns to take home with you.

Slow Bakes, 30A Yishun Central 1, #01-09, Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, Singapore 768796, +65 9456 2370

