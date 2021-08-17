The most buttery, flaky croissants in Singapore can be found here

Flaky and crispy with a touch of tender chewiness all wrapped up in fragrant butter, croissants have enthralled the world over.

Because croissants are made with just basic ingredients such as flour and butter, the humble French pastry is the perfect foil to showcase exemplary ingredients and impeccable technique.

Ahead, we share with you 10 bakeries in Singapore that have perfected the art of creating the most buttery, flaky croissants.

1. Le Petit Croissant

Le Petit Croissant was founded by Laura in Hong Kong before expanding to Singapore in 2019. Growing up and studying in France, Laura was exposed to many amazing bakeries but was disappointed at what she found in Hong Kong.

That pushed her to found Le Petit Croissant. They have mini and large croissant offerings with plain, chocolate and almond variants.

338 Changi Rd, #01-08 Mera East Condominium, Singapore 419977

2. Mother Dough Bakery

Located a walking distance away from Lavender MRT, Mother Dough has been pulling in crowds with its artisanal bakes since its inception in 2018 by Naadhira Ismail.

They have plain, almond (said to be the biggest crowd-puller) and chocolate croissants and we do recommend pre-ordering to prevent disappointment.

3 Jln Kledek, Singapore 199259

ALSO READ: Best sourdough bread in Singapore: 10 places to get yourself the perfect loaf

3. Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tiong Bahru Bakery needs no introduction, especially the beloved sweet creation Kouign Amann. Croissants are another star, with the usual plain, chocolate and almond flavours available.

Get the Almond Chocolate Croissant or Green Tea Almond Croissant if you want something with extra flair.

Tiong Bahru Bakery has multiple locations in Singapore.

4. Brotherbird Milk & Croissants

Bored of the usual croissant flavours? Then Brotherbird is set to surprise with flavours such as Rocher Croissant, Strawberry Pain Au Chocolat, Green Curry Chicken Twice-Baked and Mentaiko Prawn Twice-Baked.

Traditionalists don’t worry, you can tuck into the Original Croissant.

114 Lavender St, #01-05 CT Hub 2, Singapore 338729 and 32 Bali Ln, Singapore 189868

5. Bakery Brera

Using quality flours and ingredients from France and Japan, Bakery Brera has become known for its croissants (plain, chocolate and almond), kouign-amann, cruffins and Basque burnt cheesecake.

Besides taste, Bakery Brera is also committed to championing social responsibility, community projects, sustainability and other causes, which they often post about on their Instagram.

8 Empress Rd, #01-05 Empress Market, 260008

6. Carpenter & Cook

Carpenter & Cook is a longtime favourite in the Upper Bukit Timah scene, in part thanks to its vintage furniture decor. The cafe is helmed by owner Shenn, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu London.

They carry almond and chocolate croissants as well as various savoury croissants with stuffings (other brands in this list do that too) such as ham and cheese.

19 Lor Kilat, #01-06, Singapore 598120

ALSO READ: Cruffins: Where to find these hybrid bakes in Singapore

7. Maison Kayser

Founded by Eric Kayser in 1996 Paris, Maison Kayser prides itself on creating artisanal bakes with natural leavening and long fermentation.

In fact, Eric even built the Fermentolevain, a machine to produce natural leaven. Croissants here are available in plain, almond, chocolate and almond chocolate.

Maison Kayser has multiple locations in Singapore.

8. Bread & Hearth

With two locations in Singapore, Bread & Hearth prides itself on using traditional European techniques to create its bread and pastries.

Plain, almond, chocolate and almond chocolate croissants are featured here as well as a raspberry purée and almond cream filling iteration. Raisin lovers can opt for the Raisin Roll too.

18 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089125 and 30 East Coast Rd, #02-27 Katong V, Singapore 428751

9. Boulangerie Asanoya

Asanoya has been created Japanese-European style bread since 1933 and they had opened their first international store here in 2014.

Besides their signature bakes, they have plain and Matcha Azuki Croissants. Keep a lookout for their seasonal bakes too, which currently features the Kaya Mochi Cruffin.

Boulangerie Asanoysa has multiple locations in Singapore.

10. Petit Pain

Translated to “little bread”, Petit Pain is another small artisanal bakery dedicated to using quality French and Japanese ingredients coupled with natural levain and long fermentation techniques.

Petit Pain has plain and chocolate croissants. But if you’re craving other flaky crusts, they have danishes and escargots too.

315 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427566

ALSO READ: Islandwide cake delivery services in Singapore: Sweeten life at home with sliced cake, entremets, and crepe cakes

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.