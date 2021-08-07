Islandwide cake delivery services in Singapore: Sweeten life at home with sliced cake, entremets, and crepe cakes

Who says you need a special occasion to buy a cake? Since we’re all stuck at home this semi-lockdown, treat yourself to a slice – or a whole cake, who’s counting anyways – of these sinfully indulgent cakes delivered straight to your doorstep. Even if you don’t work off the calories later, we promise we won’t snitch.

Cake Spade

Since its establishment in 2013, Cake Spade has honored its promise of providing airy-light cakes you can enjoy as a daily treat. There’s a large following for their Tofu Cheesecakes ($7.90 per slice, $59+ whole cake) – available in Peach, Strawberry, and Mango.

This healthier option is unbaked with their Oreo or digestive cookie crusts is topped with a layer of jelly embedded with fresh fruit slices. Spoiled for choice? Their Assorted Cake Platter ($78.80) offers puts together 10 slices of their most popular flavours – think Hummingbird Cake, Chocolate Blackout Cake, and more.

Cake Spade is located at 83 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088504, p. +65 6444 3868. Open Mon-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat and Eve of Public Holidays 12pm – 10.30pm. Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays. Call or email them to place an order.

Chateraise

With 29 outlets scattered across the island, Chateraise has quickly captured the hearts of Singaporeans with its affordable and accessible cakes. This immensely popular Japanese patisserie chain’s signature Legendary Fresh Cream Cake ($5.10 per slice) is light and creamy, neither overly sweet nor too heavy.

Other sliced options include White Zebra ($4.70 per slice) – a 14-layer milk crepe cake made from butter and honey, sandwiched with layers of fresh cream – and Fluffy Souffle Cheese Cake ($3.90). Kids will also love their animal-inspired cakes-in-a-cup that are almost too adorable to dig into.

Chateraise has 29 outlets in Singapore. Orders can be made online here, free delivery for orders $150 and above.

Olsen Bakehouse

Olsen Bakehouse specialises in locally inspired creations that every Singaporean will love. Tapping on our nation’s obsession with pandan, their Ondeh Ondeh is a light and fluffy sponge cake made with low sugar Gula Melaka, and sprinkled with shredded coconut shreds.

Enjoy a luxurious take on our favourite breakfast with the Kopi, Kaya & Peanut Butter ($7.50 per slice, $52 whole cake), which features a coffee flavour chiffon base alongside pandan kaya and peanut butter. Don’t miss the Orh Nee either, where coconut butter cream encases layers of pandan chiffon and homemade yam filling. All cakes mentioned above are priced at $7.50 per slice and $52 for the whole cake.

Olsen Bakehouse is located at 462A Crawford Lane #01-73, Singapore 191462, p. +65 8891 5819. Open Tue-Sun 11am-4pm. Closed Mon. Online orders can be made on their website.

Keong Saik Bakery

Since its establishment in 2017, Keong Saik Bakery has remained popular for its contemporary twists on traditional pastries and burnt cheesecakes. Cut into their new Two-Face ($8.10 per slice, $67 per whole cake) – a half original, half matcha burnt cheesecake with four types of cheese – to see its beautiful cross-section.

Regulars have nothing but praise for their Seashore 2.0 ($8.10 per slice, $67 per whole cake), an earl grey cheesecake with a shortbread cookie base topped with a sea salt butterfly pea mousse, but chocolate lovers should try the new Mr Brown ($8.10 per slice) featuring hazelnut royaltine, Valrhona Jivara 40per cent cocoa, and a generous amount of hazelnut choco mousse atop.

Keong Saik Bakery is located at 33 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089140, p. +65 9021 9626. Open daily 10am – 7pm. Online orders are made on their website.

Olivia Restaurant & Lounge

It’s time for one of the best Basque burnt cheesecakes to shine. Named after the chef’s daughter, Olivia Restaurant & Lounge is a heartfelt restaurant led by multi-award-winning chef Alain Devahive.

The Olivia’s Creamy Homemade Cheesecake ($14 per slice, $76 for a 5” cake) uses blue cheese too, lending the cake a savoury tone. Also dip into the popular Latin Cheese Flan with Mixed Berries (S$12 per slice) for a sweet caramel-cheesy flan paired with a refreshing topping of fresh berries.

Olivia Restaurant & Lounge is located at 55 Keong Saik Road #01-03, Singapore 089158, p. +65 6221 0522. Open Tue-Sun 11am – 9pm. Closed Mon. Order online here.

Fluff Bakery

With a brand-new menu every week, you’ll never get bored with Fluff Bakery ‘s bakes. With a start from her mother’s humble kitchen, Head Baker Nursyazanna Syaira helms this home-grown bakery that has garnered raving reviews.

Aside from their popular cupcakes, Fluff has a variety of sliced cakes available, with the likes of Ferrero Rocher Cake ($7), Ondeh Ondeh Cake ($6.50), and Gooey Double Baked Chocolate Cake available for ordering and pre-orders at this time.

Fluff Bakery is located at 4 Jalan Pisang, Singapore 199071. Open Mon-Sat 12pm – 7pm. Closed Sun. Online orders can be made here.

Flor Patisserie

Flor Patisserie presents exemplary bakes that are the best of both worlds with their Japanese-inspired French pastries. The Signature Roll ($8 per slice, $28 per whole roll) – a fluffy brown sugar sponge cake wrapped around richly flavoured Gula Melaka cream – comes highly recommended.

There’s also a gorgeous Waguri Millefeuille ($10.20, $51.40 per whole cake), which pairs French chestnut cream and sweetened Japanese chestnuts, that takes three whole days to create. Folks purchasing takeaway, do bring along a bag and prepare your own cutting knife as Flor is going plastic free.

Flor Patisserie has three outlets in Singapore. Online orders can be made on their website.

LUNA Patisserie

The exquisite sliced cakes and entremets from LUNA Patisserie are a feast for your stomach and your camera. The signature of this relatively new brand is their LUNA 2.0 ($9 per entremet, $90 whole cake), whose hazelnut sponge and dark chocolate glaze is embellished with a Valrhona Guanaja 70 per cent chocolate mousse, crushed hazelnuts, salted caramel, and hazelnut dacquoise.

The eye-catching Strawberry Elderflower ($8.50 per entremet) is a bite of heaven – a strawberry mousse cake with a floral centre composed of Joconde sponge mixed with milk chocolate-coated sunflower seeds and orange elderflower jelly.

LUNA Patisserie is located at 53 Amoy Street, Singapore 069879. Online orders are made here. A flat delivery fee of S$7 applies, with additional fees to Sentosa.

Pantler

Helmed by Head Chef Tomoharu Morita, Pantler’s bakes are crafted to perfection. The melt-in-your-mouth Pantle Cheesecake ($7.80 per slice, $54 for 750g whole cake) straddles the tightrope between the denser American cheesecakes and its airy Japanese souffle cousin.

Another must-try is the Yatsura ($9.50 per slice, $34+ for 300g whole cake), stacking hazelnut dacquoise with a dark chocolate ganache and a hazelnut feuilletine for extra crunch. Earl grey lovers will love the elegant Nagomi ($9.50 per slice, $34+ for 300g whole cake) layered with earl grey mousse, bergamot cream, and caramelised almonds.

Pantler is located at 474 River Valley Road, Singapore 248359, p, +65 6221 6223. Open Tue-Sun 11am – 6pm. Order online here.

Lady M

Crepe cake lovers go crazy for the confectionaries at Lady M. A pioneer of Mille Crêpes, their cakes combine French pastry techniques with Japanese etiquette of precision.

Their world-famous Signature Mille Crêpes ($9.50 per slice, $110 whole cake) cake is made with no less than 20 paper-thin handmade crepes layered with pastry cream while the Miroir Caramel ($9.50 per slice, $110 per whole cake) sees light caramel mousse and dark chocolate mousse atop and their classic chocolate sponge cake. Can’t decide? You can always opt for the Slice of the Best ($138) with 12 slices of mille crepe flavours.

Lady M has six outlets island-wide. Online orders can be made on their website for whole cakes, WhatsApp +65 8813 0450 for same-day delivery of sliced cakes.

Mad About Sucre

French restaurant Mad About Sucre specialising in Western provincial cuisine and handcrafted cakes and chocolates. Let’s begin with the gluten-free and apple-shaped Litchi Mars ($14 per entremet, $80+ whole cake), that pairs lychee and lemon with wasabi.

The seductive 1969 ($15 per entremet, $85+ per whole cake) is another hit with its flavours of coffee, pecan, and red fruits drawing you in with each bite. Perhaps you’ll prefer a slice of Summer ($15 per entremet)? Think calamansi, salted tequila, and mango for a tropical getaway.

Mad About Sucre is located at 27 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088334. Online orders can be made here .

Bakery Brera & Fine Foods

An artisan bakery serving up a slew of International oriented bakes, Bakery Brera & Fine Food become a one-stop-shop for any-and-all baked treats. While they are best-loved for their croissants and scones, they offer quite a few drool-worthy cakes too.

The Basque Burnt Cheesecake Hojicha ($8 per slice, $66 per whole cake) is a tea-infused spin on everyone’s burnt cheesecake the Ondeh Ondeh ($6.50 per slice, $62 per whole cake) cake – a three-layer pandan cake topped with coconut. Folks with a sweet tooth will also enjoy the richly-flavored Royal Chocolate Truffle Cake ($6.50 per slice, $57 per whole cake).

Bakery Brera & Fine Foods is located at 8 Empress Road #01-05, Singapore 260008, p. +65 6492 5428. Open Tue-Sun 7am – 7pm. Closed Mon. Online orders can be made here.

The Fabulous Baker Boy

Halal-certified cafe The Fabulous Baker Boy has slices upon slices of cakes to try. Decked in swirls of black and white is the Takeshi San ($9.50 per slice), which layers black sesame and Madagascar vanilla sponge with black sesame and vanilla buttercream.

Check out their best-selling Ab Fab Red Velvet ($10 per slice, $80 whole cake) with an​ extra layer of Valrhona chocolate ganache. Bopping to Beyoncé’s Lemonade? Sing along with a slice of Beyonce ($10 per slice) – layers of lemon and yogurt sponge filled with lemon emulsion covered in with lemon frosting.

The Fabulous Baker Boy is located at 28 Aliwal Street #01-01, Singapore 199918, p. +65 8917716. Open Tue-Fri 11am – 9.30pm, Sat 9.30am – 9.30pm, Sun 9.30am – 6.30pm. Online orders can be made here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.