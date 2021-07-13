5 new patisseries for artisanal cakes & pastries

Freshly baked loaves that smell like a dream, luscious French pastries, delectable tarts and delightful cakes. We certainly aren't short on cafes and bakeries when it comes to pastries and confectionery. And here are five more new places churning out artisanal cakes and bakes to add to your list.

1. Mr Holmes Bakehouse

PHOTO: Mr Holmes Bakehouse

The cult-favourite creator of the 'cruffins' (croissant baked in the shape of muffins), Mr Holmes Bakehouse, has landed on our shores.

Born in San Francisco, the 41-seater bakery has opened the doors to its first Southeast Asia flagship at Pacific Plaza, which boasts whimsical pink and white interiors.

Here, you can sample its world-famous cream-piped cruffins, with flavours such as Mint Chocolate Chip, Tiramisu Cream, and Peanut Butter Milkshake. There are also delectable croissants - think Lemon Meringue Pie and Raspberry Hibiscus - as well as brioche donuts, sandwiches and salads for a light bite.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse is at #01-01/02/03 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road, Singapore 228210.

2. Once Upon A Time

By now, you might have heard of local actress Jeanette Aw's new Jalan Besar bakery, or seen pictures of its minimalist interiors with a marble countertop and a whimsical illustration adorning its wall.

There's no fixed menu, and the bakery doles out just three flavours daily.For now, there's a blueberry lemon pound cakes as well as financiers, all freshly baked by the 41-year-old herself.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to purchase anything from the store, since the store doesn't accept walk-ins for now due to Covid-19 restrictions. And at the time of writing, it's sold out for the month of July. Yikes.

Once Upon A Time is at 35 Hamilton Road, #01-04, Singapore 209204. For store pick-ups only. No walk-ins.

ALSO READ: 8 places to go for authentic French crepes and galettes in Singapore

3. Tigerlily Patisserie

Imagine this: A puff pastry, crisp with edges you’d want to save for last, scored with a sign of what lurks within - a... Posted by Tigerlily Patisserie on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Following its successful online store, Tigerlily Patisserie has opened its flagship bakery-cafe, a chic space located at Joo Chiat with boldly coloured botanical murals and terrazzo tabletops.

Behind it is founder and chef Maxine Ngooi, who was formerly the Head Pastry Chef of Michelin-starred Vianney Massot Restaurant.

Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, the store has a mouth-watering selection of bakes, from sandwiches featuring house-made brioche to vegetable and fruit tarts, galettes, babkas and of course, cakes.

Just as Instagrammable as its interiors are desserts like the terrazzo-inspired Pink Guava and Pear cake as well as Maxine's signature, the Beehive cake in the shape of a hive and layered with tart flavours of lemon, yuzu and honey.

Tigerlily Patisserie is at 350 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427598.

ALSO READ: Virtual bakery Tigerlily Patisserie opens botanical themed cafe in Joo Chiat

4. Nuage Patisserie and Boulangerie

With its name derived from the French word meaning "cloud" to represent a philosophy of being carefree in its bakes, Nuage Patisserie and Boulangerie is helmed by a trio of friends comprising home bakers as well as a pastry chef from a five-star hotel.

Simply decorated in wooden accents and white, it serves up French classics like croissants and kouign amann as well as creative bakes here that'll have you whipping up your phone for a snap.

There's an adorable popcorn-topped vanilla sponge and strawberry compote cake, a daisy-like confection of a confiture and coconut whipped ganache resting atop a coconut sable base, as well as a Cookie Monster cupcake.

Nuage Patisserie and Boulangerie is at 47 Kampong Bahru Road, Singapore 169361.

5. Pâtisserie CLÉ

Follow the opening of its first store in Paya Lebar last year, Pâtisserie CLÉ has introduced a second location in the East at Bedok. It's helmed by friends Germaine Li and Joy Chiam, who both have had stints at renowned restaurants, including Les Amis and Restaurant Joel Robuchon.

At Pâtisserie CLÉ, the duo dish up French pastries, from cakes, tarts, and entremets to an array of viennoiseries (baked goods).

You'll want to go for highlights like Lucky Clover, a puff pastry swirl topped with spring onion, garlic, and bacon, as well as the popular Orh Blanc Tart, which gives the classic Mont Blanc tart an Asian twist.

Watch for its weekly specials, with past specials including Apricot and Thyme Tart, and a Tarocco Blood Orange tart.

Pâtisserie CLÉ is at 79 Lucky Heights, Singapore 467627. Available for takeaway only.

ALSO READ: Best ice cream & gelato in Singapore: 18 cafes & stores to beat the tropical heat

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.