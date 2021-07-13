Virtual bakery Tigerlily Patisserie opens botanical themed cafe in Joo Chiat

Having made waves as a virtual bake box business after the darkest period – or what we call Circuit Breaker – of 2020 in Singapore , Tigerlily Patisserie finally has a physical space to call its own.

Situated in the heart of Joo Chiat , fans will likely enjoy the 24-seater bakery-cafe set up and helmed by Executive Chef and Co-Owner Maxine Ngooi with its vibrant, leafy interiors that complementing the use of seasonal fruits and vegetables in her bakes.

In creating her new abode, the former head pastry chef of the (now closed) Michelin-starred Vianney Massot Restaurant puts terrazzo counters and tables with light wood furnishing against a deep forest green backdrop, with splashes of bold yellow for contrast. The real eye candy, though, lie in the display cases that consumers can now choose to eat in or takeaway.

We might be working backwards here, but there’s no reason to not start with an updated take on Ngooi’s signature dessert, The Beehive ($11). Beyond the lemon-hued white chocolate shell, you’ll find layers of lemon, thyme and litchi honey jelly, lemon sponge, and honey parfait encased in yuzu mousse.

While flavours are well-balanced, it’s more tart than it is sweet overall – more honey perhaps? – thus sour heads would enjoy it more than the also Insta-worthy Pink Guava & Pear ($10). The latter pairs pink guava cream and jelly with cubes of fresh pears, wrapped in a layer of elderflower liqueur and pear mousse. Decorated with edible garnishes to mimic terrazzo, it’s probably the prettiest thing I’ve eaten all year.

Tomato and Artichoke Tart.

PHOTO: Tigerlily Patisserie

When it comes to savoury bakes, you can’t go wrong with the Tomato and Artichoke Tart ($7). Think juicy heirloom tomatoes and pickled artichoke hearts are baked atop tomato concasse in a buttery pastry pedestal – it’s an unconventional spin and an absolute standout.

It’s worth noting that with a brick-and-mortar space, Tigerlily Patisserie has also gone into the brunch business with a menu of classics like a build your own Big Brekkie ($18) and sandwiches. A Korean take on the croque monsieur, Monsieur Kim ($15) is a definite crowd pleaser when it arrives oozing with kimchi, parma ham, and cheese. We enjoyed the flavours imparted by an unorthodox combination of cheeses: brie, comté and caciocavallo.

Monsieur Kim.

PHOTO: Tigerlily Patisserie

The house-cured salmon gravlax finds its usual partners of avocado and dill (yogurt) in the Salmon Tzatziki ($14) between homemade ciabatta halves, though we could have used more citrus segments for a refreshing acidity between the other creamy components of the sandwich.

Tigerlily’s spread of bakes and brunch places find company in a compact menu of coffees (from $4). Their custom blend bearing notes of berries and chocolate is crafted from Colombian and Ethiopian beans by local roasters Bearded Bella. Teas are curated from 1872 Clipper Tea Co. while their Matcha Latte ($6.50) is made from Tencha leaf grown in Shizuoka in Japan.

Tigerlily Patisserie is located at 350 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427598, p. +65 8887 0988. Open Tue-Sun 9am - 6pm. Closed Mon.

This article was first published in City Nomads.