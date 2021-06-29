8 places to go for authentic French crepes and galettes in Singapore

Right before the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) kicked in, it seemed that everybody and their partners were tucking into French crepes and galettes and posting it all over social media.

Feel like you’ve missed out? No worries. With the gradual easing of dining restrictions kicking in, it is time to ease that FOMO anxiety and have your own go at these French-style pancakes that can be prepared savoury or sweet. Here are eight crêperies to check out in Singapore.

1. Entre-Nous Crêperie

Entre-Nous Crêperie was founded by French partners Stéphane and Geraldine in 2008 who pride themselves on serving these authentic delights with ingredients sourced from Brittany.

Buckwheat galette flavours include Le Quessant (egg, ham, Emmental cheese and mushroom) and Stephan’s Favourite (roasted chicken with wholegrain mustard and caramelised onion) while sweet wheat crepes range from Entre-Nous (homemade salted butter caramel) to choice toppings of homemade ice cream or jam).

If you’re looking to cool down with a drink, get an artisanal apple cider imported from Brittany.

27 Seah St, #01-01, Singapore 188383

2. French Fold

Look no further than French Fold if you’re seeking out a place that can feed your tummy and Instagram feed.

Founded by the Merci Marcel group, French Fold serves up both savoury galettes made with buckwheat flour and sweet wheat flour crêpres with flavours ranging from Maison Beillevaire butter and ham and eggs to Valrhona chocolate and artisanal Manuka honey with roasted buckwheat seeds and Hojicha sea salt ice cream.

French Fold is also a cash-free establishment so remember to bring your cards or prepare mobile payment.

204 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068640

3. Gather

Gather is another ‘gram-worthy restaurant founded by the people behind the now-defunct Ronin.

The creperie serves up savoury galette (with wheat) such as Off The Bone (ham, two types of cheese and eggs), Ratatouille and Bolognese as well as sweet crepes including Burnt Caramel and Fig & Camembert.

Ronin also has sandwiches and baked goods, if you’re looking for something to accompany the French pancakes.

328 North Bridge Road, Raffles Hotel, Arcade, Unit 01-12, 188719

4. L'Angelus

Michelin Plate awardee L’Angelus has been serving authentic French food in Singapore since 1998. Consequently, their food and Parisian bistro-style decor has caught the favour of many locals.

After tucking into French favourites such as Duck Leg Confit, Foie Gras and more, end the meal on a sweet note with the Crêpe Suzette where the beloved pancake is drenched in orange juice before being flambéed with Grand Marnier liqueur.

85 Club St, Singapore 069453

ALSO READ: 8 best Japanese bakery shops in Singapore for the latest sweet trends from Japan

5. Le Café Diabolo

Owing to its location within the Alliance Française compound, you can expect yummy French fare at Le Café Diabolo.

Wwned by French duo Caro and Vero, the cafe retails many different types of savoury galettes such as La Diabolette (chorizo, egg and cheese) and La Niçoise (tune, olive, caper, egg and cheese) and sweet crepes including Nutella, Lime & Honey and Coconut with Chocolate or Nutella.

1 Sarkies Rd, Alliance Française, Singapore 258130

6. Le Faubourg

If you’re heading to Sentosa to rediscover Singapore, pop by Le Faubourg to get some reprieve from the hot weather while tucking into delicious French cooking.

Savoury galettes range from Odéon (Serrano ham, camembert and roasted tomatoes), Bastille (Parisian ham, sautéed mushrooms, roasted tomatoes with eggs and cheese) to Châtelet (smoked bacon, roasted potatoes, onions, crème fraiche with egg and cheese).

But if you’re looking for sweet preparations, there are flavours including Passion Fruit & Milk Chocolate, Raspberries & Dark Chocolate and Homemade Salted Caramel, Almonds & Vanilla Ice Cream. They also have vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

2 Gunner Lane #01-02 Mess Hall Block 17, opp The Barracks Hotel, 099567

7. Saybons

Saybons was created by Le Cordon Bleu-trained Daphane Loke in 2007 to make French food affordable and accessible. As such, you can expect delicious meals accompanied with wallet-friendly prices.

Starting at $4.50, Saybons serves up both sweet and savoury crepes with flavours ranging from Nutella & Hazelnuts and Creme Brulee to Mushroom Tomato Cheese and Salmon Onion Cheese.

They also have a Full Works Crepe with egg, ham, mushrooms and cheese accompanied with a side salad for those feeling especially famished.

9 Bishan Pl, #02-43 Junction 8, Singapore 579837 and 6 Shenton Way, #01-24 Downtown Gallery, Singapore 068809

8. So France

Weekends are meant for cafe hopping and if you’re in the mood for some crepes, So France is a place to go.

The weekend brunch menu serves up both savoury and sweet crepes with offerings such as La Montagnarde (Raclette cheese with bacon and caramelised onions), La Norwégienne (smoked salmon with spinach and crème fraiche), La Sucrée (sugar and lemon juice) and La Tatin (caramelised apples and vanilla ice cream).

7 Fraser Street Duo Galleria #01-51/56 Bugis MRT, Singapore 189356

ALSO READ: The best French restaurants in Singapore

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.