Best ice cream & gelato in Singapore: 18 cafes & stores to beat the tropical heat

Nothing beats the heat like a cooling summer treat. If you’re going to brave the sweltering Singapore sun, you might as well combat the heat waves by gearing up with a frozen creamy treat in your hands.

From cult classics to exotic experimental flavours, here’s the scoop on our favourite places to get your ice cream fix. (For vegan and dairy free options, see our list here .)

New hotspots for some cold treats

1. Monarchs & Milkweed Gelato

Monarchs & Milkweed Gelato is this island’s latest ice cream hotshot. Established in 2020, they have already garnered raving reviews for their fresh takes on classics we all know and love.

Brown Butter Sage and Burnt White Chocolate are but two delectable delights on their vast and varied menu. Waffle cone or not, we’re looking forward to seeing what they cook up next.

Monarchs & Milkweed is located at 802 North Bridge Road #01-01, Singapore 198770, p. +65 9665 7534. Their P2HA operating hours are Tue-Sun 12pm – 8.30pm. Regular operating hours are 12pm – 10pm daily.

2. No Horse Run

Yishun is boasting a brand-new insta-worthy ice cream parlor. If you’re looking for classic flavors, they’re serving up a Neapolitan-looking set of three bestsellers:

Smoked Milk with Cacao Nibs , Strawberry Chai, and Fleur De Cao Dark Chocolate . Not afraid to venture into Thai-inspired flavors, the Lemongrass Pandan gelato adds an interesting mix to the bag. Yay or ‘neigh’? We’ll let you decide.

No Horse Run is located at 160 Yishun Street 11 #01-216, Singapore 760160. Open 2pm – 11pm daily.

3. Hay Gelato

Hay Gelato is contemporary cuisine Brine Restaurant’s brainchild. Quickly finding its way into the hearts of East-siders, Hay Gelato boasts 12 flavours like Balsamic Strawberry and Meyer Lemon. True to their name, they have a flavour called Smoked Hay made by (you guessed it) smoking real hay and infusing that into their gelato.

Hay Gelato is located at 136 Bedok North Avenue 3 #01-148, Singapore 460136, p. +65 9663 4254. Open 3pm – 2am daily. Closed Mon.

4. Isee Cream

One of the new kids on the block in the world of icy confectionaries and the Thomson neighbourhood, their current list of flavours include Blueberry, Lychee Raspberry, and Biscoff. If you’re looking for someplace fresh, grab a scoop at Isee Cream (atop their herb & spice infused Belgian waffle if you can!).

Isee Cream is located at Thomson V2, 11 Sin Ming Road #01-14, Singapore 575629. Their operating hours are Wed-Thu, Sun 2pm – 11pm, Fri-Sat 2pm – 2am. Closed Mon-Tue.

5. Haute & Cauld

Craving a late night sweet treat? Open till 2am, Haute & Cauld is the east side’s newest ice cream parlor to sneak in a midnight snack. Whether the sun is out or not, curb your cravings with flavours like Hazelnut Rocher, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Hokkaido Milk.

Haute & Cauld is located at 740 Bedok Reservoir Road #01-3179, Singapore 470740. Open They are open weekdays 12pm – 2am, except Tuesday 6pm – 2am.

6. Momolato

Sinfully indulgent without the ‘sin’, Momolato remains one of the healthiest choices for diet-conscious consumers looking to satisfy their creamy cravings. The Asia-Pacific winner at the Gelato World Tour Final boasts flavours like the fan-favorite Mao Shan Wang Durian to the fruity Himalayan Osmanthus Mango Passionfruit .

Momolato is located at 34 Haji Lane, Singapore 189227. Open Sun-Thu 12pm – 11pm, Fri 12pm – 2am, and Sat 12pm – 2am.

ALSO READ: This new keto-friendly cafe at Haji Lane has healthy, diabetic-safe gelatos in pandan leaf-wrapped cones

All-time favorites

7. Apiary

Named after the location where honey bees are kept, you can be(e) sure that Apiary’s 19 solid flavors on rotation will hit all your sweet spots.

This artisanal ice cream parlor does not shy away from using quality ingredients in its creamy constructions. For something experimental and aesthetically pleasing, we recommend Blue Milk, a sweet-salty blend of blue pea flower and sea salt.

Apiary is located at 84 Neil Rd, Singapore 088844, p. +65 6493 7273, and Jubilee Square, 61 Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 #01-02, Singapore 569814, p. +65 6980 6296. During Heightened Alert, they are open Mon-Sun 12pm – 9pm. Their regular opening hours are Sun-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri and Sat 12pm – 11pm.

8. Birds of Paradise

Boasting long queues at its Jewel location, Birds of Paradise has become a staple dessert pitstop for anyone wandering about the airport mall.

Their top three bestsellers, White Chrysanthemum, Midnight Gianduja, and Lychee Raspberry goes down well with all their customers. From fruits, flowers, basil, and blue ginger, their herb-infused gelato menu bring the South East Asian palate right to the tip of your tongue.

Birds of Paradise is located at 63 East Coast Road #01-05, Singapore 428776. Open 11.30am – 8.30pm daily during P2HA, otherwise 12pm – 10pm. BOP Jewel Changi Airport outlet is temporarily closed.

9. Creamier

Get your favorite creams on a cone at Creamier. Bestsellers like their Earl Grey Lavender and Roasted Pistachio will definitely hit the spot this summer.

If you’re looking for something to tingle your tastebuds, newly crafted comforts like Lemon Curd Matcha Croissant are surely a step out of the ordinary.

Creamier is located at Blk 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 #01-02, Singapore 310131. Their P2HA operating hours are Mon-Sun 12pm – 10pm.

10. Dopa Dopa Creamery

Forget waffles and ice cream. Dopa Dopa Creamery hits a homerun with their game-changing buttery croissants and ice cream confections. For someone who has a life-long obsession with flaky pastry, this place is a dream come true.

With flavors like Raspberry Milk and Mango Pear Sorbet, Dopa Dopa Creamery is going to send you a shot of dopamine with every bite.

Dopa Dopa Creamery can be found at 29 South Bridge Road #01-01, Singapore 058665, p. +65 6535 3539. Open Mon-Sat 12pm – 6pm. Closed on Sun.

11. Geometry

If you are looking for some meticulously crafted desserts, Geometry is the spot to visit. This modern alcove makes their gelatos completely from scratch with quality ingredients sourced from all over the globe. Highlights of their menu? Earl Grey Tie Guan Yin and Pistachio.

Geometry is found at 2 Jalan Bukit Merah #01-5142, Singapore 150002, p. +65 6255 6366. They are open Sun-Thu 12pm – 9.30pm, and Fri, Sat, Eve of P.H. 12pm – 11pm.

12. Kooks Creamery

Get your cameras ready. Kooks Creamery’s famous lava cookie and ice cream dessert is a treat for both your sweet tooth and your Instagram followers.

No matter what cookie and ice cream you mix and match, that feeling of seeing the warm cookie lava ooze out under an ice-cold scoop of cream never gets old. As you coo over your aesthetically pleasing Boomerang, don’t forget to pick up a spoon and dig in quick!

ALSO READ: 15 ice cream cafes in Singapore to beat the heat

Kooks Creamery is located at 211 Serangoon Ave 4 #01-02, Singapore 550211. Open Tue-Thu, Sun 12pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm. Closed on Mon. Kooks Creamery The Cathay is located at Handy Road #01-06, Singapore 229233. Open daily 3pm – 9pm due to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

13. Merely

With a full spread of 31 different flavors on rotation, Merely has been providing scoops of happiness to their satisfied customers since 2012. Other than bestsellers such as Salted Butterscotch and Oreo Milk, Merely occasionally mixes it up with seasonal treats or stunning R&D inventions such as their Orange Meringue with meringue bits woven-in for a citrusy crunch.

Merely can be found at Sunshine Plaza, 91 Bencoolen Street #01-13 Singapore 189652, p. +65 8874 5760. Their Sunshine Plaza opening hours are Mon-Thu 12pm – 10pm, Fri-Sun 12pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun. Merely’s second outlet is located at Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk B1-52, Singapore 528523. Their OTH outlet is open Mon-Thu 12 .30pm – 9.30pm, Fri-Sun 12.30pm – 10pm.

14. Milk and Honey Gelato

Tucked away in heartlands, we have the modest but meritorious Milk and Honey Gelato. If you live in the east, you’re only a stone’s throw away from savouring a scoop of their signature Milk and Honey gelato with house-made honeycombs. The go-to order to satisfy any caffeine craving, though, is their creamy Tiramisu.

Milk and Honey’s outlet is at 86 Bedok North Street 4 #01-179, Singapore 460086. They are open Mon-Thu 2pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 1pm – 1am, and Sun 12pm – 10pm.

ALSO READ: Best ice cream shops for under $5 a scoop

15. Sunday Folks

If you’re crazy over chocolate, you’re going to love a scoop of Sunday Folk’s Dark Chocolate Ferrero ice cream. Pair it with a square of waffles and you’ve got yourself a true tried-and-tested sweet treat.

Miss traveling? They’ve got a taste of Japan in their new Genmaicha and Matcha Mascarpone flavours. Every day is a Sunday when you indulge in some creamy confections at Sunday Folks.

Sunday Folks is located at 44 Jalan Merah Saga #01-52, Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116, p. +65 6479 9166. Due to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures, they are temporarily closed. Purchase their desserts online here.

16. Sweet Cheeks Gelato

Sweet Cheeks has one of the sweetest mottos for an ice cream parlour. And they’re right when they say “You Make Me Melt” because their flavor options are truly to melt for.

Bragging a diverse menu, Sweet Cheeks brings both nostalgia and new with familiar flavors like Honeycomb , and spice-infused ones like Cinnamon Brown Bread.

Sweet Cheeks is located at Potong Pasir, 37 Tai Thong Cresent, Singapore 347862. Their second outlet is closed temporarily but can be found at 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529. P2HA operating hours for both are Mon-Sun 1pm – 11pm. You can order online here.

ALSO READ: Miss cafe-hopping in JB? Malaysian ice cream cafe Inside Scoop has officially opened at North Bridge Road

17. Tom’s Palette

Since 2005, Tom’s Palette has made its mark in Singapore with its unorthodox creations. With ice cream menu items like Mango Sticky Rice and Nasi Lemak, you won’t find more unique flavors anywhere else.

If you’re feeling something more timeless, their Chocolate Sorbet and Granny’s Favorite (think creamy chocolate malt gelato packed with chocolate chips and housemade cookie dough) will quickly become your favourites.

Tom’s Palette can be found at 51 Middle Road #01-01, Singapore 188959, p. +65 6977 9749. Open Mon-Sat 12pm – 8.30pm, Sun 1pm – 7pm.

18. Twentygrammes

Dessert boutique Twentygrammes serves up your traditional ice cream and waffle pair with astounding aesthetics. Whether it be soft-serves, sauces, bananas, or berries, you get to customize what goes on your Buttermilk Waffles.

If you’re having a hard time deciding, give their signature Smores Waffles a shot. Upgrade the way you eat your icy treat today.

Twentygrammes is located at 753 North Bridge Rd #01-01, Singapore 198721, p. +65 9447 2020. Open 10.30am – 9pm daily during P2HA, otherwise Mon-Thu 12pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-1am, Sun 12pm-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.