Cruffins: Where to find these hybrid bakes in Singapore

First of all, what the heck is a cruffin?

Take a croissant and a muffin, combine them together and *bam* you get a cruffin. Essentially, it’s a muffin made from a croissant dough, so while it has a muffin shape, it’s all glorious croissant flakiness from the first bite in.

One of the establishments best known for cruffins is Mr Holmes Bakehouse based in San Francisco - it has now opened its doors on our sunny island.

Curious to try? Read on to find out more about the joint as well as other awesome places in Singapore good for stuffin' yourself with cruffins till you're huffin' and puffin' - we're not bluffin'!

1. Mr Holmes Bakehouse

9 Scotts Road, 01-01/02/03 Pacific Plaza, Singapore 228210, open every day, 8am to 8pm

The only Mr Holmes Bakehouse left in the world is right here in Singapore - the rest were forced to close their doors because of Covid-19.

Since July 12, the Mr Holmes outlet at Pacific Plaza has been serving up their signature cruffins - mint chocolate chip, tiramisu cream, and peanut butter milkshake - as well as doughnuts, croissants, and other delicious bakes.

But it's the cruffins that steal the show - they taste really good, have a flaky, crispy outer layer, and are filled to the brim with cream.

We heard there will be new flavours quarterly so check their Insta regularly for updates. They also have really good sandwiches for those who prefer something savoury.

Mr Holmes Singapore also has a collab with local toy company Mighty Jaxx, which has created a new character called Monixx specifically for the store. You can buy Monixx-related merch and, until Aug 12, even vote for your favouite Monixx prototype figure to go into production.

2. Keong Saik Bakery

33 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089140, open every day, 8am to 8.30pm

This local favourite has been serving baked goods since 2017, and is known for integrating local flavours into their menu. Their cruffin selection is pretty extensive – you have conventional flavours like matcha, and something a little special like burnt cheese. They just introduced a new mocha cruffin.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=142930687081468

Then there are the true-blue Singaporean cruffin flavours like milo and MSW (mao shan wang, yum yum), and croissant cubes that come in orh nee, muah chee, mentaiko, and truffle flavours. In the past, they used to have Horlicks and yuan yang cruffins too - please bring those back!

3. Bakery Brera & Fine Foods

Empress Market, 7 Empress Rd, Singapore 260007, open Tuesday to Sunday, 7.30am to 7pm or until sold out

This bakery at Empress Market (near Farrer Road MRT) uses fine flours imported from France and Japan. They are famous for their Basque Burnt Cheesecakes and their best-selling cruffins.

If you tapao, they recommend you reheat the cruffins at 180 degrees for five minutes, then let it rest for another three minutes for the best flavour - and, more importantly, for the cream to ooze.

The matcha and salted caramel cruffins are rich in flavour, while chocolate fans should definitely give the Ferrero Rocher cruffin a go. Other must-tries: the PB&J and lemon curd cruffins.

4. Bread Yard

1 Fusionopolis Place, #01-23, 24 Galaxis, Singapore 138522, open Monday to Friday, 8am to 7.30pm; weekends, 8am to 6pm

This place is best known for its brunch crowd but their selection of cruffins is also pretty awesome. Aside from the chocolate hazelnut, they have lychee and rose which strikes a perfect harmony in flavour profiles; passionfruit that has a sour tang which complements the sugary pastry; and crowd favourite matcha ganache.

It's the perfect place to chill - and be safely distanced from crowds. Warning: you'll need a hefty appetite to enjoy the cruffins here, especially if you've just had a hearty meal – portions here are pretty generous.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.