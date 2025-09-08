Blackpink's Lisa registers company Lloud in Singapore

Blackpink is indeed in our area. Or at least, it seems like Lisa is.

From data found on business directory RecordOwl, it was recently revealed that the 28-year-old Thai star had registered her artiste management company Lloud in Singapore in November 2023.

Lalisa Manoban, which is the full name of the singer-dancer, is listed as the company's chief executive officer with the registered address at Carpenter Haus, a co-working space, in the central business district.

According to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, companies must ensure that their registered office is open and accessible to the public for at least three hours during ordinary business hours on business days.

Additionally, the registered office address must be in Singapore, but need not be the place of operation.

According to an unverified source on X, Lisa chose Singapore to operate in as it is a "top spot" for business and offers more flexibility than South Korea, where she is based.

Lisa is currently on the Blackpink Deadline world tour with Jennie, Jisoo and Rose , and will perform in Singapore on Nov 29 and 30.

[[nid:722255]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com