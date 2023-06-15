Blackpink star Jennie recovering after being struck down with mystery illness

Blackpink star Jennie is recovering after being struck down with a mystery illness.

The 27-year-old pop star sparked fears among fans after she walked off stage during show in Melbourne, Australia last Sunday (June 11) and now it's been confirmed her early exit was down to unspecified health issues - but she's now said to be resting up and is hoping to be back performing again very soon.

A statement from the K-pop girlband's management company YG Entertainment explained: "We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink world tour in Melbourne performance on June 11, member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition."

"Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability."

A clip from the show posted on Twitter shows Jennie dancing with her bandmates during their performance of Lovesick Girls before appearing to give up and slowly walk off stage where she was assisted by members of the crew.

She's sick but still try to perform on stage!! Jennie no you don't have to push yourself! You're allowed to take rest ! (⁠っ⁠˘̩⁠╭⁠╮⁠˘̩⁠)⁠っpic.twitter.com/mCQFVkT1yN — 𝔻𝕚𝕦𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 𝕤𝕦𝕡𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@Persenini) June 11, 2023

Jennie also added her own apology to fans in a post on Instagram, writing: "Dear Melbourne Blinks [fans], I am so sorry I wasn't able to finish the show on Sunday.

"I'm doing my best to recover atm. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys."

The singer has a busy schedule at the moment - Blackpink kicked off their world tour in October and they headlined the Coachella Festival in California in April. They are slated to continue touring until August.

Jennie has also been promoting her TV show The Idol - which features her in a supporting role - and she walked the red carpet at the series' premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May.

Speaking about her acting debut, she told Women's Wear Daily: "It definitely was a challenge, because I've never experienced anything like that before. It was like breaking a wall for me."

