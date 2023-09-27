'Blackpink wasn't even born yet': Nancy Sit responds to requests to go on South Korean TV with hot footage from 40 years ago

When veteran Hong Kong singer-actress Nancy Sit performed the song Flower — by Blackpink's Jisoo — in Cantonese at a concert last month, she was praised for her effort and some fans even requested for her to debut in South Korea.

In response, the 73-year-old posted footage of her younger self performing in South Korea in an Instagram post on Monday (Sept 25).

She wrote in the caption: "Yeoleobun annyeonghaseyo (Hello everyone)! Recently, a lot of people suggested that I debut in South Korea, but in fact I participated in the 20th anniversary celebration of MBC TV over there 30 years ago. No matter where I go, I still love Korean food (ginseng chicken soup)!

In the video, Nancy was spotted in a sparkly black top with bright pink tights. She swayed to the music as she sang a rendition of Anglo-Irish girl group The Nolans' song Sexy Music.

She said in the comments section later: "Thank you all for reminding me! I can't believe that this piece is from 40 years ago. But no matter what time it is, I hope everyone is happy!"

Many of her followers also left positive comments for her.

One of them wrote with a thumb- up emoji: "Blackpink wasn't even born yet."

"Your outfit is really black and pink, awesome!" another wrote.

Some of them called Nancy their "goddess" and another fan said that she is the "Girls' Generation" of that era.

Nancy's post also attracted the attention of Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, who wrote: "So pretty and cute too!"

