Blackpink's Jennie and ex-Brockhampton member Matt Champion seemingly tease a duet

Blackpink star Jennie and former Brockhampton member Matt Champion have seemingly teased a duet.

The 28-year-old K-pop star — whose music video for her debut solo single Solo recently hit a billion views — posted a preview clip of the song on her Instagram Story and tagged the 29-year-old rapper, but they've yet to confirm when it will be released.

They sing: "Slowly… trying upside down, you're my escape… a reality / You know what you mean to me 'cause I'm leaning on my way making my heart cry / Nothing is love."

The teaser comes after Jennie launched her own record label Odd Atelier.

She announced on her Instagram Story in December: "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received.

"I'm also about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course Blackpink."

On the label's Instagram Page, she wrote: "OA, which stands for Odd Atelier, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023."

Hip-hop outfit Brockhampton announced their indefinite hiatus in 2022.

ALSO READ: Debut album will be 'very personal', says Kate Hudson