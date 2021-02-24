Blackpink's Jennie and G-Dragon are dating: South Korean media

After exposing Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's romance on Jan 1 this year, South Korean media Dispatch has revealed yet another explosive power couple.

In an article published earlier this morning (Feb 24), it claimed that Blackpink's Jennie and G-Dragon have been dating for a year.

A close friend of the two stars — who belong to the same management agency YG Entertainment — reportedly told Dispatch: "A lot of people in YG noticed their relationship. Jennie's mother is also aware of it, and she is thankful to him for his thoughtful care."

The article also detailed how Jennie, 25, and G-Dragon, 32, managed to keep their romance under the radar for so long.

It said the couple often dated in his luxury penthouse apartment located in the neighbourhood of Hannam in Seoul, as there's a separate entrance as well as a private lift that goes straight to his apartment. It added Jennie registered her car in the security system so that she doesn't have to go through the verification process each time she visits.

Dispatch's article also claimed Jennie would visit G-Dragon after Blackpink's schedule, with either her own manager or his manager giving her a ride. It added that she was spotted leaving his home on Jan 31 to go a concert venue.

Responding to the article, YG Entertainment said: "We cannot confirm anything about our artists' personal lives. We ask for your understanding."

