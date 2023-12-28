Blackpink's Jennie launches own record label Odd Atelier

Jennie from Blackpink has launched the new label, Odd Atelier.

The 27-year-old K-pop star is embarking on a "solo journey" next year and has her own label to put new music out on.

She announced on her Instagram Story: "This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received."

"I'm also about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course Blackpink."

On the label's Instagram Page, she wrote: "OA, which stands for Odd Atelier, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023."

The girl group - also comprising Jisoo, Lisa and Rose - are still to negotiate their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

Amid much speculation about their future at the label, a filing by the company earlier this month confirmed the Pink Venom hitmakers will remain at the agency.

YG said: "The board has completed a resolution about renewing the contracts with Blackpink's four members."

The firm's founder Yang Hyun-suk added: "We are pleased to continue our relationship with Blackpink."

"Blackpink will continue to do its best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop…And we send our unwavering support and faith to [fans]."

Fans of the four-piece had been concerned with reports they could go elsewhere after their contract was up for renewal after seven years.

However, each member's solo contracts are still "said to be under negotiation", according to Variety.

As the most successful Korean girl group internationally, Blackpink were recently honoured by King Charles during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

