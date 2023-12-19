Blackpink's Lisa dines at Jay Fai in Bangkok - why is this Michelin-starred restaurant special?

Those who've tried and successfully gotten a seat at Bangkok's Michelin-starred Jay Fai would know how hard it is to do so.

You can't simply just arrive during the restaurant's opening hours and wait outside. You have to start queuing hours earlier.

And even then, it may not guarantee you a table at the establishment.

So, imagine being happy about getting a seat and then on top of that seeing a famous Kpop-group superstar come in for a meal.

That's what some lucky diners got to experience recently at Jay Fai.

An Instagram post on Sunday (Dec 17) by the restaurant showed Blackpink's Lisa paying the stall a visit recently.

In a series of video clips and photos, the slender superstar - who was dressed simply in a pink t-shirt, jeans and slippers - could be seen chatting with Supinya Junsuta, the famous Michelin-starred chef behind the eatery.

"Thank you this Little Miss Sunshine aka @lalalalisa_m and her Mommy for visiting us and effortlessly illuminate our night," the Jay Fai wrote in the post.

"In person, you are just everything that fans would expect nothing less. Charming, humbling and always wearing that contagious smile! You are such an inspiration to all of us here."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C08pItYLuPa/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

Why is Jay Fai so famous?

So, why is Jay Fai so popular that even Lisa herself decided to pay them a visit?

For one, Jay Fai is one of the only two street-food vendors in the world that holds a Michelin star, with the other being Singapore's Tai Hwa Pork Noodle.

Previously, Hawker Chan was the third stall on the list, but they lost their star in 2021.

Thanks to her iconic ski goggles, which she wears to protect her eyes while cooking, it's easy to spot Junsuta at her eatery.

Another way to do so is to go to the stove area, because she's the only one cooking there, which would also explain the long waiting hours.

Prior to becoming the legendary chef that she is today, Junsuta, 78, worked as a seamstress for 10 years, reported Bangkok post.

Later on, the self-taught cook worked alongside her mother and sisters selling rice porridge and chicken noodles from a food cart.

To stand out from other street vendors, she developed new skills and recipes, and would also use premium seafood in her dishes.

She eventually opened her own stall in the 1980s.

In 2018, the stall was awarded one Michelin star and has maintained it till today.

It's also listed in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.

Lisa isn't the only famous person that has dined at Jay Fai.

Over the past few years, other big names such as Jack Ma and Jason Biggs have tried her food, too.

Celebrity chefs like Gaggan Anand and ThiTid Tassanakajohn have also paid her a visit.

ALSO READ: Michelin-starred chef Gaggan Anand reveals his favourite Singaporean dish - and 6 other things you might not know about him

melissateo@asiaone.com