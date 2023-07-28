'I wait 20 to 30 minutes just to go home': Michelin-starred noodle shop's human traffic causing traffic jam?

It is a Michelin-starred bak chor mee hawker stall that has been drawing in the crowds for years.

At Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, located at 466 Crawford Lane, the queues are especially long during mealtimes.

But the almost never-ending line of hungry customers has caused jams near the block.

This has apparently been an issue for many years, causing inconvenience to residents in the area.

President of the Singapore Chinese Opera and Drama Society Bian Hui Bin, who lives in the estate, told Shin Min Daily News that there is always a long line of cars waiting to enter the carpark at 465 Crawford Lane.

This is because the gantry will only open when there is a vacant parking space.

As a result, drivers are stuck waiting in their vehicles until a lot frees up.

This has reportedly caused jams along the main road that can stretch as long as 10m.

According to Bian, one usually has to wait at least 20 minutes before they can enter the carpark.

All motorists have to turn in from the same right-most lane, as per traffic rules, even though there are two separate gantries for visitors and residents.

This causes residents to often be blocked from getting home on time.

A resident, Zhang, admitted to Shin Min Daily News that she has had to resort to illegal turns just to reach her block.

Whenever she sees a jam outside the carpark, she would drive towards the residents' entrance from the middle lane.

"I know that isn't right, but if I have to wait 20 to 30 minutes just to go home every time, it's a huge waste of time," she said.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.