Blackpink's Lisa, Fan Bingbing and other Asian celebs with striking lookalikes - can you tell them apart?

Recently, the Chinese media discovered a live streamer who looks eerily similar to actress Fan Bing Bing. In fact, the former even goes by the username “Fan Yebing.” “Fan Yebing” has been said to bring in over 100,000 yuan (S$20,000) in sales.

In response to being frequently compared to the My Fair Princess star, “Fan Yebing” previously said, “I’ve had botox, done rhinoplasty, whitened my teeth and straightened my hair but it was never with the intention to look like Fan Bing Bing.”

The live streamer is just one of Fan Bing Bing’s many, many ultra-convincing dead ringers.

Can you tell who’s who?

In 2016, a then-22-year-old contestant on singing competition Super Girl called He Chengxi caused a stir online with her resemblance to Bingbing, which was a result of eight years of plastic surgery.

He Chengxi.

PHOTO: Weibo

Fan Bing Bing is certainly not the only star with lookalikes. Given that celebrities are in the public eye, it makes sense that sometimes one (or more) of their doppelgängers find them.

Here are nine other Asian celebs with lookalikes.

Lisa and Miss Tang

Lisa and Miss Tang

PHOTO: Instagram/lalalalisa_m and Weibo

Blackpink’s Lisa will have no problem moonlighting as a university lecturer at the Chongqing College of Mobile Telecommunications, in the place of history professor Miss Tang. After students posted photos of Miss Tang on Weibo, netizens couldn’t stop scrutinising the likeness.

The educator has chosen to remain largely private. However, she posted a statement on her social media that said, “I didn’t expect that the pictures would go viral”.

Liu Yifei and Liu Yaxi

Liu Yifei and Liu Yaxi

PHOTO: Instagram/yifei_cc and Instagram/_liuyaxi

It’s not hard to see why 23-year-old martial artist Liu Yaxi was chosen to be Chinese actress Liu Yifei’s stunt double in Mulan (Yifei is the one on the left, by the way). While Yifei did 90 per cent of the stunts in Mulan, there were a few scenes that required a professional martial artist.

In an interview, Yaxi sang praises of Yifei’s professionalism and said, “Martial arts is dangerous, and it’s inevitable that a stunt double will be used ‘cos it’ll be too risky if the actors were to do everything themselves.”

IU and Wenhoney

IU and Wenhoney

PHOTO: Instagram/dlwlrma and Instagram/_wenhoney

Chinese social media user that goes by the handle @_wenhoney rose to fame earlier this year with many netizens comparing her to Korean actress-singer IU.

While some pointed out similarities in mannerism and features, others are more sceptical, saying the resemblance is a result of filters, angles and makeup.

Song Hye-kyo and Isyariana

Song Hye-kyo and Isyariana

PHOTO: Instagram/kyo1122 and Instagram/isyariana

The Descendants of the Sun actress’ doppelgänger comes in the form of 30-year-old Malaysian actress Isyariana.

The former Akademi fantasia reality television show contestant has also been likened to another popular Korean actress, Koo Hye-sun, who plays Geum Jan-di in Boys over flowers.

Jin and Sano Yudai

Jin and Sano Yudai

PHOTO: Instagram/jin.bts and Produce 101 Japan

It was on the second season of reality television talent competition Produce 101 Japan that 20-year-old Osaka-born singer Sano Yudai attracted the attention of audiences for his resemblance to “Mr Worldwide Handsome” BTS Jin.

What makes Sano Yudai a doppelgänger of Jin? According to one netizen, “their noses and mouths make them look alike.”

Jungkook and Kim Kang-hoon

Jungkook and Kim Kang-hoon

PHOTO: Instagram/bts.jungkook and Instagram/kanghoon.juwon

The first time we spotted child star Kim Kang-hoon, we were immediately struck by his resemblance to BTS’ Jungkook. The 10-year-old actor and Jungkook’s mini-me has racked up credits in When The Camellia Blooms, Mouse and other recognisable projects.

Taeyeon and Hyunmi Yoon

Taeyeon and Hyunmi Yoon

PHOTO: Instagram/taeyeon_ss and Instagram/hp.i09

The South Korean influencer’s Instagram comments are flooded with comparisons to the “I singer”.

Hyunmi Yoon’s Instagram that boasts over 178k followers is equally inspired by the Girls’ Generation singer, with the 24-year-old sharing numerous selfies sporting Taeyon’s signature wispy bangs and coral lips.

Angelababy and Seo-jin Ban

Angelababy and Seo-jin Ban

PHOTO: Instagram/angelababyct and Instagram/seojin_ban

Seo-jin is a famous model based in South Korea. She is also active in China. Nicknamed “Angelababy 2.0” by netizens, Seo-jin has a huge social media presence with over four million followers on Douyin, 498k followers on Weibo and 716k followers on Instagram.

Jennie and Song Zia

Jennie and Song Zia

PHOTO: Instagram/jennierubyjane and Instagram/dear.zia

Here is another person who is famous on social media for having a famous face. The 23-year-old runs a YouTube channel called free.zia and has close to 500,000 subscribers.

When she appeared on variety show Video Star, the hosts echoed the views of her fans and agreed that she looks a lot like Blackpink’s Jennie.

This article was first published in Her World Online.