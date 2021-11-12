Blackpink's Lisa launches makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics

Lisa from Blackpink is on a roll. Not content with a hit solo album, endorsements for various brands in several countries and 66 million Instagram followers, the fashionista now has a makeup collection to call her own.

Already a global brand ambassador for MAC, Lisa has launched her debut makeup collection, MAC x L.

This is a partnership between a brand and an artist with so much in common - creative trendsetters with global relevance who break boundaries with their artistry and self-expression. And Lisa is definitely bursting with pride over this new collaboration.

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

"I'm so excited to reveal to you one of my biggest projects so far as Global Ambassador of MAC Cosmetics: My very own full-face makeup collection!" she says in a press release.

"I curated the collection myself and designed every piece after things I absolutely love. Every shade, product, name and even the packaging design represents something very special to me."

Lisa also revealed she's "so proud of what we've created together" and she loves that the makeup brand "gave me the creative freedom to bring my own makeup line-up to life! This is my dream come true".

Regan Rabanal, MAC Education Director, APAC, summarises the collection as one that "has everything to make you feel confident and beautiful for your epic holiday moment.

Now it's easier than ever to get Lisa's look with shades that go from day to play!" And who doesn't want to emulate Lisa's iconic looks?

A labour of love

The limited-edition collection is all about Lisa making her fans feel as confident and empowered as she does. And it's made for all ages, races and genders. It's a labour of love by both Lisa and the MAC team.

"The team and I put so much energy and attention to detail into this collection; I channelled the same passion, joy and creativity I give to making music into creating this exclusive collection for my fans," Lisa shares.

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

Its versatility is a big winner. Lisa describes how she "wanted the MAC x L Eye Shadow Palette to be a versatile line-up that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for every day - or glam looks for a night out by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters".

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

This theme applies to the lip range too. Lisa made sure there's a shade for everyone, with a mix of tones and colours she personally loves.

"Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour has been my go-to formula for on-stage and in my music videos; it lasts a really long time and is so comfortable to wear," she explains.

"I'm very happy and proud to share with you the three brand-new shades that I have created and named - Rhythm 'N' Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses."

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

Lisa's personal touch

Even the product packaging is inspired by Lisa's style.

She chose purple and glitter as the main look to give a modern and glamorous feel, while her signature is in yellow, one of the Thai star's favourite colours.

But this isn't an ordinary yellow. The special fluoro-yellow represents neon lights, which give the products a cool hip-hop and urban vibe.

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

It wasn't just makeup on Lisa's mind when she created this collection - her cats made an indirect contribution too!

Some of the eye shadow shades in the MAC x L Eye Shadow Palette were inspired by her beloved cats and favourite ice cream flavour, with names such as Leo, Louis, Lily, Milk Tea Ice Cream and Candy Rapper.

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

The singer has also chosen some of her all-time favourites from MAC Cosmetics so fans can easily recreate her slick looks.

Use Powder Blush in Melba and two Brushstroke 24-Hour Liners in Brushblack and Brushbrown for Lisa's signature eye looks.

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

There are also free gifts with purchase (such as a cross-body lipstick holder) to nab when you buy from the MAC x L collection or pick up one of Lisa's faves.

Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour ($45), Brushstroke 24-hour Liner ($43), Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($68), Powder Blush ($48), MAC x L Eye Shadow x 12 ($106).

Available at MAC Cosmetics boutiques (Takashimaya S.C., ION Orchard, Bugis Junction and NEX), Sephora ION, Sephora Westgate, Sephora Tampines, Sephora Causeway Point, Sephora NEX and Sephora.sg from Nov 12; and at Metro Paragon Pop Up, Metro Causeway Point, TANGS at Tangs Orchard, Tangs Vivocity, Isetan Tampines, One Assembly, iShopChangi, Lazada Official Store, from Dec 3.

PHOTO: MAC Cosmetics

ALSO READ: Get Shin Min-ah's makeup look from Netflix's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

This article was first published in Her World Online.