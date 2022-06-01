Blackpink's Lisa wanted to be SIA stewardess, even had the sarong kebaya

Singapore Airlines is known for their great onboard service, but who knew that it even inspired Blackpink's Lisa to aspire to become an air stewardess?

The Thai rapper recently revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that she dreamed of becoming an air stewardess when she was young — all because of a memorable flight she took to Singapore on the airline.

"I saw the beautiful flight attendants on Singapore Airlines, wearing this uniform — a really long dress with sleeves down to the elbow, maybe purple fabric, with patterns. And this pretty unnie (older sister in Korean) talked to me in English, 'Do you want some milk?” And I was like, “Wow, yes please!'

"So as soon as we landed in Singapore, I begged my mom to buy me their uniform, which she did. But sadly, I didn’t meet the height requirements — you have to be tall enough to reach the overhead luggage," the 25-year-old said.

Although she wasn't tall enough to meet the height requirement of 1.58m for an air stewardess back then, she went on to become a trainee at South Korean record label YG Entertainment at the tender age of 14.

Being so far away from her parents at such a young age wasn't easy for Lisa, who called her mum every day.

"There would be times when I'd just say, 'I just want to go back to school'. Our debut plans kept being pushed back and I couldn't see the end of this. 'When was it going to end? Like, when?! Do we have to get tested every single month?'"

At times when she felt like quitting, Lisa's mum encouraged her by saying: "Think about your situation. How many kids want to be in your place? If you give up and come home, do you think you can have a normal life? You're just going to try again. You're here now, just hold on until the end."

Although the older woman is in Thailand, she helped to manage Lisas' finances right up to her debut.

"Since my debut, I've been managing my own money. I buy whatever I want. The advantage to Mum managing my money was, there was always a limit to how much I could spend a month. But now that I’m alone… Huh? Where did it go?"

