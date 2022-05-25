How to accessorise like Lisa from Blackpink

K-pop superstar Lisa Manobal of Blackpink is fast becoming one of the world's most watched style icons, and for good reason.

Her androgynous girl-next-door style may be simple, but it's always show-stopping.

Rock on

PHOTO: Bulgari

The 25-year-old has been Bvlgari's global ambassador since 2020, and was recently appointed the face of the brand's new B.zero1 Rock campaign.

Now in its third decade, the B.zero1 collection has always been a hallmark for Bvlgari, and the brand launched an updated iteration earlier this year.

Queen of the stage

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

As a rapper and dancer for Blackpink, Lisa performs with an infectious amount of energy and passion, which translates into her bold and daring outfit and accessories choices on stage.

We can definitely picture her rocking this stunning pair of sunglasses from Louis Vuitton.

Golden girl

PHOTO: Boucheron

Born in Thailand, Lisa created a buzz when she paid homage to her birth country in her first solo music video Lalisa, dressing up in a modern interpretation of a traditional Thai outfit.

The regal outfit is topped off with an elaborate gold headpiece that would complement his gorgeous pair of earrings from Boucheron.

Model in the making

PHOTO: Celine

Apart from her full-time gig with Blackpink, Lisa, who recently walked the Summer 2022 show for luxury French fashion brand Celine and is the first K-pop star to be selected as its global ambassador, can now add "model" to her resume.

Known for her nonchalant and androgynous style, Lisa is often spotted with perennial jewellery pieces like a simple ring, such as this one from Celine.

Tomboy chic

PHOTO: Harry Winston

This Harry Winston watch captures Lisa's versatile style personality — the diamonds represent her over-the-top costumes on stage, while the minimalist design captures her everyday look, which revolves around comfortable classics like sweatshirts, jeans and trainers.

