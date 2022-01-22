12 style tips to steal from Blackpink’s Jennie

Blackpink's Jennie needs no introduction. Aside from her superb vocals, the K-pop star is also known for her enviable glowing skin and more importantly her impeccable sense of style.

Whether she's on stage or just lounging around, she still remains a muse for many of her fans around the world. So it comes as no surprise that Jennie has continued to prove to be head turners not just in the K-Pop charts, but also in the fashion scene.

In honour of her birthday (Jan 16), we've decided to put together a style guide featuring some of Jennie's best outfits to date. To find out more about her top fashion go-to items, keep on scrolling.

Go for a tweed ensemble

Nothing screams Chanel more than their iconic tweed, and that was how Jennie decided to rock the maison’s emblematic fabric — in the form of a red crop top and mini skirt — to show her support for the brand at the recent Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 collection show. If you’re looking to spice things up, try opting for a pair of black boots, and layer a few pearl necklaces to create an effortlessly stylish, yet saucy effect. Match your purse to your ensemble for an added wow factor. Luscious long locks not included.

Baggy silhouettes are the next big thing PHOTO: Instagram/jennierubyjane When it comes to ubiquitous trends, you’ll find baggy silhouettes to be one of the most talked-about trends in fashion. Thanks to the current wave of 90’s nostalgia and the widespread embrace of low-key dressing, it’s safe to say that it might just be fashion’s most beloved staple last year. Now, if you’ve been following Jennie, then you would have probably noticed that the star is seen in many of these casual silhouettes in her off-duty looks, and she always manages to effortlessly pull every look off — be it if she’s in a baggy denim pair of jeans or even a sweater, without sacrificing style over comfort.

Luxe athleisure will always be in View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) One way to update the always popular athleisure trend is to match a casual pair of sneakers with a dressy number. Here, Jennie contrasted her white pair of Yeezy’s with a fitted black crop top and a cute mini skirt. Alternatively, you can also rock a similar look with a casual dress and a pair of classic sneakers (think Adidas’ Stan Smith) for a look that’s effortlessly quirky but oh-so-cool.

Work an oversized shirt as a dress View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) Similar to a men’s shirt, an oversized shirt, when worn as a dress, gives off an air of nonchalant cool. Be like Jennie and channel the laid back vibe by pairing a simple white number, and layer it with an oversized vest.

Go green View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) Jennie knows how to make us go green with envy especially when it comes to her impeccable style. As seen in a few of her posts on Instagram, Jennie seems to have opted for many pastel green ensembles. A perfect example would be her layered outfit for Christmas last year. Here, she paired a white shirt, along with a comfortable green cardigan and a matching green maxi skirt, topped with a pair of bold green graphic-printed socks to add that extra pop of fun to her look.

Go with a see-through top for a sensual touch View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) Jennie displayed her sultry side when she worked a see-through long sleeve top, while she was wandering the street of Paris last year. Emulate her look, for a brunch date during the weekend. Finish the look with a black Calvin Kleins bra for that relaxed, summer vibe.

Every girl needs a classic little black dress View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) While the classic LBD can come off as pedestrian, it never goes out of style. Here, Jennie donned a timeless black LBD number, with a black set of nails to match. To give your look a pop of colour, don’t forget to go for a bold, red lip to complete your look.

Sling on a stylish bag to keep your hands free View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) Clutches may be the perfect classy bag when it comes to an evening date, but they are not the most convenient when you’re going out and about in town. Think like Jennie: Instead of a minaudière, opt for a crossbody to sling on over your shoulder.

Go casual for warmer days View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) A white cotton t-shirt is an essential garment in any closet. But to give it extra sass, go for one that is cropped instead. Make a statement by wearing yours with a pair of graphic-printed sweatpants to give your ensemble added impact without compromising on comfort.

Try a gingham number for that dose of girlishness View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) Girly and understated, checks are closet staples that will add a touch of spice to your ensemble without coming across as too ostentatious. Remember to keep your overall outfit simple in order to allow the statement print to truly shine.

Find the right pair of denim jeans for your body View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) Jeans come in all shapes and sizes now. From cropped to skinny, flare to embellished, there are plenty of options for you to find one that suits your body shape. Since Jennie’s figure leans towards a rectangular shape, a pair of classic, straight-cut, high-waisted denim jeans flatter her perfectly as it gives the illusion of even longer legs, and provide the perfect base for the signature model-off-duty look. Once you settled on a fit, flaunt it with a pair of Converse sneakers and a statement bag.

Invest in a timeless bag View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane) An elegant and timeless bag can make your outfit go from zero to 100. Jennie knows this well — she’s seen here with the Chanel Clutch with Chain, which elevated her simple look of a sweater, black leggings and high heels. Other classic bags you can consider include the Loewe Small Balloon Bag in Nappa Calfskin and Saint Laurent’s Sac de Jour. READ MORE: How to work the biggest fashion trends from Resort 2022

This article was first published in Her World Online.