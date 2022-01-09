How to work the biggest fashion trends from Resort 2022

Don’t hold back on the drama this party season with feather trims and loud colours. #1: Break out in colour End the year on a high with a myriad of outfits in jewel-toned shades. For a more daring take on the trend, mix solid colours and colourful patterns in one look a la Versace. If every day #inspo is what you’re looking for, Victoria Beckham and Valentino are your best bets. PHOTO: Versace

PHOTO: Victoria Beckham

PHOTO: Valentino PHOTO: Balenciaga PHOTO: Louis Vuitton PHOTO: Oscar De La Renta PHOTO: David Koma PHOTO: Stella McCartney PHOTO: Sacai PHOTO: Gucci

Styling tip: A colour-block slim-fit suit is a great alternative to your regular party dress.

#2: So extra

The best trends are those that just need an accent of a quirky detail like frills or fringing to look current and on point. It’s all about pairing a singular statement piece – whether it’s a sequinned skirt or ruffled trousers – with your everyday basics.

Louis Vuitton had one of the best examples with its combo of feather-trimmed sweater and white denim jeans.

PHOTO: Oscar De La Renta

PHOTO: Carolina Herrera

Styling tip: For beginners, go on and clash texture on texture, but keep the colours neutral.

#3: Dare to bare

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Cut-outs and bare midriffs are ’90s trends that are still going strong, as seen at Stella McCartney and Nina Ricci.

Feeling risque? Take your cue from David Koma and wear your cut-outs with a cropped top.

PHOTO: Emilio Pucci

#4: Make tights trendy again

Keep your athleisure tights for your Pilates class. This season’s iterations of tights and leggings are colourful and printed – some with cut-out details and matching top-to-toe ensembles.

Give your trousers a rest and use tights and leggings as a starting point when layering your cold-weather looks.

PHOTO: Lanvin

#5: Say yes to the dress

Designers are anticipating the relaxing of restrictions with divine gowns and sparkly party dresses.

Highlights include the goddess gowns with Grecian inspired draping at Dior, and exaggerated cocoon silhouettes at Balenciaga and Christopher John Rogers.

PHOTO: Valentino

PHOTO: Dior

Styling tip: Pretty dresses with track shoes is a thing. Trust us – and Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior.

ALSO READ: The best statement tops that will up your style factor

This article was first published in Her World Online.