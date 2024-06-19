Blackpink's Rose signs management deal with The Black Label

Blackpink star Rose has inked a new management deal with The Black Label.

The company is owned by the South Korean girl group's long-time producer Teddy Park, and "new music" has been teased.

A statement by The Black Label read: "Hello.

"This is THE BLACK LABEL.

"We have signed a management contract with artist Rose.

"Based on deep trust between producer Teddy and artist Rose, who worked together for a long time as producer and artist, [Rose] recently signed a management contract with THEBLACKLABEL.

"Rose is currently preparing to meet global fans with new music, and she plans to engage in music activities worldwide in collaboration with a global record label going forward.

"Please look forward to the best synergy created from the meeting of Rose, who boasts unique musical colour, and THEBLACKLABEL, which pursues freedom in the artists' activities.

"We promise to provide full support to ensure that Rose can be active in various fields.

"Thank you. (sic)"

Rose and Teddy teamed up on her debut single album, R, in 2021.

The other members of the K-pop group have launched their own firms for their solo careers.

Jisoo and Lisa officially started Blissoo and LLOUD, respectively, and Jennie launched Odd Atelier (OA) last year.

This came after they decided not to not renew their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

However, the Pink Venom hitmakers remain at the agency as a collective.

YG said: "The board has completed a resolution about renewing the contracts with Blackpink's four members."

The firm's founder Yang Hyun-suk added: "We are pleased to continue our relationship with Blackpink.

"Blackpink will continue to do its best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop. […] And we send our unwavering support and faith to [fans]."

Fans of the four-piece had been concerned by reports they could go elsewhere after their contract was up for renewal after seven years.

