'It would be a blessing for him': Hong Huifang won't get jealous if husband Zheng Geping has kissing scenes now

Although it was part of work, local veteran actress Hong Huifang didn't used to like it when her actor husband Zheng Geping had to kiss another woman during filming.

"I wouldn't watch it because I would get jealous later," the 63-year-old told DJ-host Hazelle Teo in the latest episode of short-form video series Burning Questions, which was posted on The Celebrity Agency's Instagram page yesterday (Oct 2).

That prompted Hazelle, 30, to ask: what if Geping, 60, has a kissing scene now?

"Would anyone ask him to do one now?" Huifang asked quizzically, drawing giggles from Hazelle.

Jokes aside, Huifang responded that she wouldn't get jealous now if it happens.

"It would be a blessing for him, that there is still someone who is willing to be kissed by him," she said.

In the three-minute video clip, the two talked candidly about topics such as jealousy in a relationship and having children before marriage.

Hazelle also asked, if either of them could have one last breakout role, who would she prefer it to happen to? Huifang hoped it would be Geping, whom she has been married to for more than three decades.

"After all, he is the man of the house. A lot of people would have midlife crises when they reach a certain age. For him, it's not a midlife but an old-life crisis. So if he has the opportunity for a career revival, it would boost his confidence," she explained.

Hazelle also asked if she would wish it for herself, but Huifang said that she is quite content now because she is still healthy and finds enjoyment and happiness in her work.

Huifang then asked Hazelle if she could accept getting pregnant before marriage.

"I can accept it, but I feel that people around me wouldn't be able to. I think they, including my family and Singapore society, still can't accept it now," she responded.

Surprisingly, Huifang is okay with it, even if it happens to her actress daughter Tay Ying.

"Why not? It's a nice thing. There are a lot of people these days who have difficulties getting pregnant," she expressed, much to Hazelle's surprise.

However, Tay Ying, 28, left a comment in the post, writing: "Sorry, I cannot accept."

