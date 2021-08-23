Boba Fett's ship renamed to Firespray in Star Wars comic

Slave I is a name that should prove familiar to big Star Wars enthusiasts, but it will now remain a part of history.

During the first-ever LEGO Con held in June this year, the iconic cruiser was renamed to Boba Fett’s Starship (75312) as part of the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian line-up, and the comic universe is set to welcome this change as well – albeit in a different form.

In a press release about the ongoing War of the Bounty Hunters comic crossover event, the Firespray name has seemingly been revealed to be the new moniker for the Slave I, despite a petition by fans to retain the latter.

PHOTO: Marvel Comics

Alongside the description for the variant covers that feature some of the greatest bounty hunters from the galaxy far, far away, the document also shared blueprints and images of their ships, including a “Boba Fett and Firespray” listing.

The new name may come as a surprise for some, but the Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft is actually in the model classification name of Slave I. Besides, the artwork seems to pair the character and their ship names together instead of their classifications , with the full line-up as follows:

Bossk and The Hound’s Tooth

Boba Fett and Firespray

IG-88 and IG-2000

Zuckuss and The Mist Hunter

Valance Beilert and The Broken Wing

Dengar and The Punishing One

The Firespray name will be making its debut this September in the comic, which follows Boba Fett post-The Empire Strikes Back as he attempts to deliver Han Solo’s Carbonited body to Jabba the Hutt.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm

Things, however, don’t go as planned, and the bounty hunter soon finds himself hijacked by Qi’ra, thus kicking off a chain of events that sees multiple forces attempting to claim Solo for themselves.

The question now is whether The Book of Boba Fett will reflect the change when it drops on Disney+ in December.

Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, the new Original Series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen as Boba Fett and Fennec respectively, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodrigeuz serving as executive producers.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: Visions anthology trailer reveals a never-before-seen anime galaxy

This article was first published in Geek Culture.