Star Wars: Visions anthology trailer reveals a never-before-seen anime galaxy

Back in December, Disney basically unleashed the motherlode as the company announced a full slate of shows that were taking the universe of Star Wars even further. One of those just so happened to be the intriguing Star Wars: Visions.

With the anticipation of an anthology of shorts that would be produced by some of Japan’s best animation studios, the potential was vast. Today, we finally get a full trailer of just how Star Wars anime would look like, and boy are we excited.

The series will feature nine episodes, each with its own animation and storytelling styles thanks to the following studios:

Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Trigger – “The Twins” and “The Elder”

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

Science Saru – “Akakiri” and “T0-B1”

Production IG – “The Ninth Jedi”

The English dub cast includes the voice talents of returning Star Wars actors and talent new to the Star Wars galaxy, including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett:

The Duel: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

Tatooine Rhapsody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

The Twins: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

The Village Bride: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

The Ninth Jedi: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

T0-B1: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

The Elder: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

Lop & Ochō: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi(Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

Based on the trailer reveal, fans are going on a wild ride with Star Wars: Visions. The breadth of genres each of the shorts would attempt are vast, and it would be interesting to see just how Star Wars is reimagined in the different settings and styles.

It is always nice to see artists paying homage to a beloved property. It is even better when they get to do it in their own style.

Get ready to witness Star Wars: Visions on Sept 22 on Disney+.