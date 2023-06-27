Bobby Au-yeung, Eric Tsang, Lawrence Ng and other Hong Kong celebs pose for ‘dinner of the century’

If Ellen DeGeneres has taken the selfie of the century at the 2014 Oscars with star-studded celebrities including Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence, then veteran Hong Kong actor Bobby Au-yeung has taken the Asian version of it.

In a Weibo post on June 13, the 62-year-old actor posted a photograph that he took with Hong Kong celebrities from the past and present in a meet-up that he described as the "dinner of the century".

He wrote: "Thanks to the Prize Master for the dinner of the century yesterday evening. Some of us have been brothers for more than 20 years and have been busy with our own lives. Two of them are my classmates from the artiste training class. When I saw them, I was so excited and hugged them with tears in my eyes! Can you guess who they are?"

Bobby refers to Eric Tsang as the "Prize Master" because it is the latter's nickname in the Hong Kong variety show Super Trio.

Bobby said that some of these actors have been his brothers for over 20 years. PHOTO: Weibo/Bobby Au-yeung

Bobby revealed in a post later that his two classmates were Lawrence Ng, 59, and Eddie Cheung (also known as Cheung Siu Fai), 60.

Other stars who were at the gathering included Roy Cheung, Ben Lam, Sam Lee, Louis Yuen, Ho Kai-Nam and Berg Ng.

Netizens on Weibo commented that the photograph evoked memories of their younger days.

Netizens on Weibo commented on the many familiar faces that they see in their childhood. PHOTO: Weibo/Bobby Au-yeung

One wrote: "All these are familiar faces, my childhood."

"I hope that your friendship will last forever," another netizen wrote.

A netizen also wrote that Eddie still looks very youthful: "He looked just like this when I was still a student. Now that my children are grown up, he still looks the same."

