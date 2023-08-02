'It was bone-chilling and terrifying': Park Seo-joon recalls getting stalked by same car for 2 months

He was probed on his dating rumours with YouTuber Kim Soo-yeon in June, but declined to comment.

Yesterday (Aug 1), South Korean actor Park Seo-joon was asked about it again during an interview to promote his upcoming movie Concrete Utopia.

The 34-year-old revealed: "I wasn't always so reserved about my private life, but there is a reason why I've decided to take a more reserved stance."

He shared that one day after driving his car out of the garage, he noticed the same car following him wherever he went, always trailing him from somewhere near his residence.

He added that the same vehicle would sometimes even be at his destination before he reached, and the stalking continued for two months.

"It was bone-chilling and terrifying. That experience was the tipping point of my more reserved position. Even my family takes great caution in their daily lives, worrying that their actions will affect me," continued Seo-joon.

He also admitted that he now regrets how open he was in the past when it comes to sharing photos of his family: "When I think about how anyone around me can be affected by my actions and decisions, I don't know where the boundaries should be."

Though he did not mention when the stalking started or if actions were taken against the stalker, Seo-joon said the same person has showed up around him again, but in a different car.

"Even to this day, sometimes I experience similar cases. I think that these experiences leave me no choice but to be cautious," he said.

Concrete Utopia will premiere in Singapore on Aug 24. The story is set in Seoul where survivors of a major earthquake struggle to start new lives.

Seo-joon plays Min-sung, husband to Myung-hwa (Park Bo-young), who is desperate to protect his family.

Seo-joon will also be returning to the small screens after three years with the Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature later this year. The release date is yet to be announced. His 2023 movie Dream, which also stars IU, is now out on Netflix.

