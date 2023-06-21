Park Seo-joon said to be dating YouTuber Kim Soo-yeon, friend of Blackpink's Jennie

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, 34, is rumoured to be dating YouTuber Kim Soo-yeon, according to reports yesterday (June 20).

An entertainment insider reportedly told JTBC Entertainment News recently that their relationship is so "special" that he has introduced her to his best friends.

The insider also claimed that the couple are "enjoying small dates", sharing their hobbies and exercising together.

Seo-joon's agency Awesome Entertainment responded that it's "hard to confirm" information regarding his personal life.

Widely known as xooos, Soo-yeon, posts original songs and covers on her YouTube channel, which has 1.5 million subscribers. Her cover of Charlie Puth's Light Switch has amassed 35 million views.

The 29-year-old is also good friends with Blackpink's Jennie, which led to fans speculating on the connection between the three.

In an Instagram post on May 11, Soo-yeon posed with Jennie and model Ju Hee-jung, with the caption "And my sweet girls."

Jennie is rumoured to be dating BTS' V, who is close friends with Seo-joon. The two men, together with actors Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and singer-songwriter Peakboy, call themselves the Wooga Squad.

Fans are now debating whether Seo-joon met Soo-yeon through Jennie.

Seo-joon recently starred in sports comedy film Dream and will make his Hollywood debut in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels later this year.

