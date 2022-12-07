Park Seo-joon to play Prince Yan, husband of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel: Report

The internet’s worst-kept secret was confirmed last week: Korean actor Park Seo-joon is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Now we may have clues to his role in the upcoming 2023 movie The Marvels.

According to entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, Seo-joon, 33, will be playing Prince Yan, the leader of “a musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate,” presumably planet Aladna, which was first introduced in 2014’s Captain Marvel (Vol. 8) #9 comic.

Daniel initially made the claims in June on his paywalled Patreon account, but the report has resurfaced since the confirmation of Seo-joon as a Marvel actor during Nov 30’s Disney Content Showcase.

Park Seo-joon is reportedly playing Carol Danvers’ husband in ‘THE MARVELS’



He’s playing a character called Prince Yan, a leader of a musical planet where everyone has to sing to communicate.



(via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/kxgB1Fic2g — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 5, 2022

Previously, there was speculation on whether Seo-joon would play Amadeus Cho — MCU’s Korean-American superhero — or Noh-Varr (also known as Marvel Boy or Protector).

Prince Yan is also reportedly the husband of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel.

In the comic, planet Aladna lets women choose their partners with men having no say in the matter. When Captain Marvel visits the planet, Prince Yan asks for her help in stopping his wedding and she becomes betrothed to him after beating a challenger in combat.

As his bride, she gives him the choice to marry who he really wants.

Fans are initially responding with much scepticism about the movie, with many being reluctant to accept Prince Yan as Carol’s husband.

“Husband? Clearly a typo, everyone knows Carol’s gay,” one fan wrote.

A tweet read: “No, I want Carol to be a lesbian!” with another fan responding: “And I want world peace but it ain’t happening.”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Fans are also wary of The Marvels becoming a musical, with one fan saying it would be “cringy”.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

One Twitter user even put forth a conspiracy theory brimming with racism: “Disney needs money so they made Carol straight and marry a Chinese guy to sell in China,” to which a fan responded: “That’s a whole Korean man, where is this Chinese person you seek?”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

The Marvels also stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury. In it, Carol, Kamala and Monica start swapping places whenever they use their powers and must team up and figure out why.

ALSO READ: Park Seo-joon officially part of The Marvels and other Marvel reveals at Disney Content Showcase 2022

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.