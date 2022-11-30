Park Seo-joon officially part of The Marvels and other Marvel reveals at Disney Content Showcase 2022

The Disney+ Content Showcase is upon us and it's kind of like Asia Pacific's own D23 with lots of reveals and exclusive sneaks.

Of course, what would a content showcase be if there weren't any Marvel sneaks? And boy, the Marvel Studios slate is packed with awesome content.

AsiaOne is at the exclusive event (from Nov 30 to Dec 1) held at Marina Bay Sands and while no recording of any kind was allowed, we'll try our best to fill in the blanks.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A new trailer was shown that covers similar beats to the one released a month ago but with a slightly expanded look at the dynamics between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton). Cue jokes and more Paul Rudd shenanigans.

The trailer also included more dialogue which sheds more light on two things — firstly, Cassie invented the device (which accidentally sends them all to the Quantum Realm) in case Scott gets lost in it again; and secondly, as per fan theories, Bill Murray's character knows Janet van Dyne.

However, the biggest reveal (that surprisingly still doesn't give away much of the film) is an extended look at the dialogue between Scott/Ant-Man and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

In the background, Cassie is imprisoned — possibly used as leverage — while Kang asks Ant-Man to retrieve something that was stolen from him.

No details about what this mysterious item is but there have been theories out there that the Ten Rings is connected to Kang (based on the similar design motifs and the ring-like shapes of his base seen in the Quantumania trailer).

Guess we'll find out on Feb 17, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

We got a first look at the next instalment of the Guardians film and it's mostly a lot of action and mood shots. However, Gamora makes her return as a part of another Ravager group before joining up with the Guardians for reasons unknown.

The group sports a new outfit — specifically the one pulled from Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning's run of the comics. We also get a first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and a quick tease of Rocket's backstory.

The Marvels

PHOTOS: Instagram/Park Seo-joon, Instagram/Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel

No sneak peeks for The Marvels — the sequel to Captain Marvel — but in case there was ever any doubt, it's been officially confirmed by Disney and Marvel Studios that Itaewon Class star Park Seo-joon is part of the cast.

Loki season 2

PHOTO: Instagram/Marvel Studios' Loki

With the end of season one essentially creating the multiverse and breaking the Sacred Timeline, the first look of season two shows the titular anti-hero dealing with the consequences of that.

And not just as a member of the Time Variance Authority — if they still exist — but also the impact it has on his physical being. As Loki says in the trailer, he's being pulled through time and has seen horrible things.

Hmm, perhaps the various catastrophic futures of Kang the Conqueror decimating the Avengers from other universes? After all, Kang will be one of the greatest foes the Avengers have faced and will appear in various Marvel projects.

