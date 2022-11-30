Yoo Jae-seok, Lee Kwang-soo, BTS, NCT 127: Upcoming Korean shows announced at Disney Content Showcase 2022

From thrilling crime K-dramas to K-pop documentaries that promise viewers an exclusive look off the stage, fans of Korean entertainment can look forward to exciting titles that are slated to come on Disney+.

This comes after Disney's announcement today (Nov 30) at their Disney Content Showcase, held at Marina Bay Sands until tomorrow.

Here are some new titles that were announced at the event.

Call It Love

Director Lee Kwang-young and actors Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyung officially announce their new K-drama Call It Love today, which is set to launch on Disney+ next year.

Centered around the main protagonist Woo-joo, Call It Love follows her on a downward spiral after she discovers her father's infidelity.

Her situation goes from bad to worse when her father unexpectedly dies and his mistress kicks her out of the family home. While she plans her revenge, Woo-joo falls in love with a man who turns out to be the son of the woman who ruined her life.

Moving

Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Jo In-sung, Moving is based on a popular webtoon by Kang Full and tells the story of three teenagers who discover they've inherited unusual powers from their secret agent parents.

The Worst of Evil

Set in 1990s Korea, The Worst of Evil follows an investigative task force as their undercover officer Park Joon-mo infiltrates a new criminal organisation responsible for fuelling a drug trafficking triangle.

Starring Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-jun and Lim Se-mi, production is currently underway on this new crime drama.

Shadow Detective Season 2

Lee Sung-min, Gyeong Su-jin, and Lee Hak-joo return for another series of Shadow Detective. With the stakes now higher than ever, will Detective Taek-rok (Sung-min) be able to solve his final case before it’s too late?

Race

Written by acclaimed screenwriter Kim Roo-ri and starring Lee Yeon-hee, Moon So-ri, Hong Jong-hyun and Chung Yun-ho, Race is about a mediocre employee who unleashes her potential after discovering she was hired at her top-tier publicity company for diversity reasons.

Soundtrack #2

Music enthusiasts Hyun-seo and Su-ho met as a vocalist and keyboardist in a college band and fell in love, spending almost every day together for six years.

However, once they graduated, the pressures of life began to build and the two eventually split. Four years after their breakup, fate brings them back together again, but will they be able to rekindle what they once had?

The Zone 2: Survival Mission

Following a breakout first season, veteran entertainers Yoo Jae-seok, Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yu-ri return to The Zone for a second season of the hilarious variety show that will challenge them to survive several everyday disaster scenarios.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing

On Nov 6, 2005, K-pop group Super Junior 05 made their debut. First leaving their mark on Asia, they rapidly grew, becoming Super Junior and leaving amazed audiences across the world.

In Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, viewers are taken behind-the-scenes in a one-of-a-kind exploration of the group and its members, offering new insights into the modern K-pop industry.

NCT 127 The Lost Boys

Documenting the popular Korean boy band on their 2022-2023 World Tour across North America, South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, NCT 127 The Lost Boys will follow Mark, Johnny and Yuta in a series that tracks the band's growth and success over the years.

J-Hope Solo Documentary

Following pop star J-Hope in the lead-up to his recently released solo album, this upcoming documentary features never-before-seen interviews with J-Hope, a behind-the-scenes look at his solo album preparation process, his 2022 Lollapalooza performance and a unique look at the album's listening party.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars

An exclusive Disney+ original, this music docu-series will chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS.

With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of the members as they prepare for their second chapter.

K-drama enthusiasts can also look forward to some new titles in December, such as Connect starring Jung Hae-in (debuting on Dec 7) and Big Bet featuring Lee Dong-hwi and Heo Sung-tae (debuting on Dec 21).

