'I was born the year she became famous': Chinese singer Jin Sha, 42, reveals she's dating 23-year-old actor

Chinese singer Jin Sha went public with her relationship with Chinese actor Sun Chengxiao in the latest season of travel-romance reality show Viva La Romance.

The 42-year-old announced the good news in a Weibo post on Nov 3, where she posted a promotional video showing scenes of the couple on the variety show.

"I'd like to introduce my boyfriend to everyone," she wrote in the caption, tagging the 23-year-old actor in the post.

In another video clip on Nov 6, Jin Sha revealed more details about her beau, saying: "We have an age gap of 19 years," she said.

Chengxiao continued: "I was born the year she became famous."

The Chinese singer shot to fame in 2005 after her duet 'The Wind Over The Summer' with JJ Lin.

Jin Sha shared that opinions among her friends about their relationship were divided. She said that some of them were envious because Chengxiao is "handsome", "gentle" and "considerate".

"Some of my friends think that I may be too idealistic, and wondered if I should calm down [and reconsider it]," she added.

When asked if they have considered marriage, Chengxiao said that they've been dating with the intention to get hitched.

Jin Sha said: "I have always looked forward to getting married since I was young. I think he is husband material, but he is quite young… But no choice, because good men are not readily available on the market."

She added that both of them participated in the programme to further understand whether they're suitable for marriage.

Jin Sha and Chengxiao, a fresh graduate from Shanghai Theatre Academy, previously worked together in a Douyin drama Appraiser of Love, which aired last year.

On Viva La Romance, Jin Sha also shared with the other cast members that Chengxiao is a good cook and learnt to make dishes from short videos.

"He learns quickly, and he's been cooking for me and hasn't repeated a dish over 53 days," she said.

When their castmates asked if they have made any future plans, Jin Sha revealed that they met each other's parents during Chinese New Year this year.

Viva La Romance 2023, which features three other celebrity couples such as Chinese model Ming Xi and her husband Mario Ho, premieres today on YouTube.

