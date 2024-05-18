'You bought the new building thanks to me': Tiffany of Girls' Generation jokingly slams former agency SM Entertainment for their treatment

She left SM Entertainment in 2017 but remained a member of their hugely successful K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.

Tiffany Young recently went on MBC's variety programme Radio Star where she talked about the time she went to the agency's headquarters for the group's 15th debut anniversary project in 2022.

Back then, Tiffany, Yoona, Taeyeon, Seohyun, Yuri, Hyoyeon (also known as DJ Hyo), Sooyoung and Sunny made a comeback with an album titled Forever 1, marking their first release as a team after a five-year hiatus.

"I didn't know the building, the paths were different and the parking lot was different, so I thought, 'It's changed a lot'," recalled the 34-year-old American-born singer-actress.

Tiffany said she required a pass to enter the building and had to go through strict security checks which included writing down her phone number and her manager's ID details. She also had to wait aside for access to be granted.

She added how she felt embarrassed after the rehearsal because she thought she didn't have to pay the expensive parking fee.

"When I asked for an Americano at the company cafe, they asked me to pay 4,500 won (S$4.50)," she recalled, adding, "I was at SM for 13 years."

Sunny, who was still under SM Entertainment back then, told Tiffany to order under her name, which she ended up doing.

Host Yoo See-yoon, playfully outraged on her behalf, remarked: "Who raised SM Entertainment?"

"You (SM Entertainment) bought the new building thanks to me!" joked Tiffany, making the hosts erupt in laughter.

Tiffany moved back to Los Angeles in 2017 to study acting and launch her solo career.

In 2018, she made her US debut with a solo single titled Under My Skin.

She was cast in the South Korean production of the musical Chicago in February 2021, and later that year made her acting debut in the hit K-drama Reborn Rich.

She currently stars as Rachel Jung in the new ongoing series Uncle Samsik streaming on Disney+.

[embed]https://youtu.be/9YEzcymgxdU?si=Hnb1XEG6N56K-vko[/embed]

