Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2

PHOTO: bilibili.com, YouTube/SETN
Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying's adorable family is set to grow as they welcome their second child next year.

Jordan, 52, broke the news to fans that his wife had a bun in the oven on Dec 7, at the Taipei stop of his Stop Angry world tour, said media reports.

"We only found out last month. Today marks the third month, but we still don't know if it's a boy or girl," the Hong Kong singer told the crowd in Mandarin midway through the concert.

As the crowd cheered, the cameras turned to his wife, Hong Kong actress Cherrie, 36, and their six-year-old son Jasper, who were both watching the show in the audience.

PHOTO: bilibili.com

Jasper showed off his excitement at becoming an elder brother by jumping and cheering, while Cherrie gamely rubbed her belly for the cameras.

That day was one for the books as it was also Jasper's first time watching him perform in a concert, Jordan revealed.

The father-son duo had gained considerable popularity after their stint on Chinese variety show Where Are We Going, Dad in 2017.

In fact, the title of Jordan's tour, Stop Angry, had been inspired by Jasper's adorable outburst on the variety show, which follows celebrity dads and their children as they go on road trips. 

But the day was marred by angry protests outside the concert venue which were reportedly sparked by Jordan's support of the Hong Kong police force and his pro-China stance.

Over 10 protesters gathered before the concert, holding up banners which read: "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times".

The protesters, who were eventually dispersed by local police, also reportedly called for Jordan to "surrender" and "get out of Taiwan".

