'I had boyfriends in showbiz too': Phyllis Quek kept mum about romance, found it difficult to find a lover to trust

Finding your other half isn't easy even for Phyllis Quek, known to be one of the most attractive artistes in Singapore.

In a recent episode of the Mediacorp talk show Hear U Out, Phyllis Quek revealed that she kept quiet about the multiple relationships she's had in showbiz in the past, and that her exes couldn't give her the sense of security she desired.

Said the 50-year-old actress: "[The lack of rumours about my relationships could] have been because I've never really announced them. I did have relationships in showbiz, but all those relationships drained me.

"It was really difficult to meet someone who truly understood me, [cherished me and made me feel secure]."

For Phyllis, potential partners in the industry couldn't meet her expectations. It took an introduction from a mutual friend before she would find someone outside of the industry that satisfied her conditions.

According to Phyllis, her husband - a semi-retired Australian businessman by the name of David Cox - was in Singapore to watch the Formula One race over a decade ago.

A friend introduced him to her and while it wasn't love at first sight, Phyllis was particularly attracted to the sense of security that he would give her.

"He always kept his word," she recalled. "It was something I never had in my past relationships."

But the most important factor that stole her heart was his willingness to move to Singapore and live with her, Phyllis said.

Cox still travelled between Singapore and Australia, and Phyllis would travel with him at times. However, the two also travelled to many other countries both for leisure and to live for a period of time.

Host Quan Yi Fong then asked Phyllis about her thoughts on motherhood, to which Phyllis revealed she wanted to be a mother but nature had other plans.

"I definitely thought about it. I wanted a family, so we tried, but it didn't happen," Phyllis said.

"So you let things take their course then," Yi Fong, 48, commented, to which Phyllis nodded her head.

Phyllis then added that it was fine because both herself and Cox were satisfied with the way things were.

"Instead, I focused all my love on my nephews and nieces," she said. "I can still give my love to others."

