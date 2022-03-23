The Boys claims season 3 teaser got flagged over 20 million times, so why does it only have 3 million views?

We live in a time when making outrageous statements is accepted, expected even. So when the Twitter account for The Boys claimed its season 3 red-band teaser trailer was flagged for content over 20 million times, the general reaction is a lot more acceptance, a lot less scepticism.

Unless this reporting of content happened somewhere else, the math just doesn’t add up. 20 million reports, only three million YouTube views? And the sex and gore don’t even start until 36 seconds into the trailer.

Everyone's raving that the Season 3 teaser is "deeply unhinged" and asking "what the f*ck did we just watch?" pic.twitter.com/6focVp819c — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 19, 2022

Did someone write a script to automatically and repeatedly report the video because they really really hated it? Were the Russian bots out in force? Did YouTube mess up their numbers somehow?

Unfortunately, we can’t know since we don’t get to peek into the analytics. But regardless, The Boys has embraced the ‘any publicity is good publicity’ mantra. This claim certainly has gotten some of us talking again about its season 3 teaser trailer which was released more than a week ago on March 13.

Here’s The Boys season 3 teaser trailer in case you haven’t watched it (it is quite well made), or want to watch it again to help pad the views. You may even flag it to add to the number, in case you find yourself offended by the gore, blood, sex, violence, or even just how the cast smirks.

The Boys is an “irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.” And like the teaser, the series is R-rated.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara as the vigilantes, and Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell as members of “The Seven”. The Boys season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.